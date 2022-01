The security services issued a rare warning to MPs and peers amid fears an agent of the Chinese government has been active in Parliament On Thursday a Security Service Interference Alert was issued by MI5 about Christine Ching Kui Lee after concerns were raised that she was not being open about her connections to the Chinese state and may have ulterior motives for her involvement with parliamentarians.While it is not the first time such an alert has been issued, official warnings of this nature are relatively rare.The notice said: “The purpose of this Security Service Interference Alert (SSIA) is to...

WORLD ・ 20 HOURS AGO