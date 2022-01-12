ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Hundreds attend funeral of slain Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek, who was gunned down on New Year's Eve....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman of Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenwsblog.com, Ohio's black digital news leader

By Kathy
clevelandurbannews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(www.clevelandurbannews.com) / (www.kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com) the most read Black digital newspaper and Black blog in Ohio and in the Midwest. Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio - Funeral services were held on Tuesday at the Grace Church of Middelburg Heights for slain Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek, 25, who...

clevelandurbannews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

GE suspends COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement after U.S. Supreme Court's ruling

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Friday said it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. The court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Bedford Heights, OH
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Middleburg Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Lorain, OH
City
Garfield Heights, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
CBS News

Ukraine government websites hit by cyberattack

U.S. officials are sounding the alarm about a Russian ploy designed to give President Vladimir Putin an excuse to invade Ukraine. The warning follows a widespread cyberattack on Ukrainian government websites. Margaret Brennan reports.
WORLD
The Hill

The fates of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

The 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol have increasingly become pariahs as their party moves in the opposite direction. When the 10 GOP House members, along with seven of the party’s senators, joined Democrats on Trump’s impeachment,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Shooting#Clevelandurbannews Com#Black Blog#The Grace Church
NBC News

Navient plans to cancel some student borrowers' loan debt. Who qualifies?

Student borrowers who took out loans that were serviced by Navient, one of the largest student loan collection companies in the country, were cautiously celebrating Thursday's announcement that tens of thousands of them would get their loans canceled under an agreement with more than three dozen states. The total amount...
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy