Atlanta, GA

Speaking from Atlanta, Biden and Harris call for U.S. Senate to change filibuster rules to get voting rights bills passed in Congress....Since Biden became president 19 states have enacted laws designed to compromise the Black vote

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the nation's first Black and first female vice president. (www.clevelandurbannews.com) / (www.kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com) the most read Black digital newspaper and Black blog in Ohio and in the Midwest. Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. By Kathy Wray Coleman, associate publisher, editor-in-chief....

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
Harris says Manchin, Sinema shouldn't be 'absolved' on protecting democracy

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden travels to the Senate to discuss the Dems’ voting rights legislation. ... NBC’s Benjy Sarlin breaks down the latest Medicare for All proposal in California. ... David McCormick jumps into the Pennsylvania Senate race. ... And Cleveland Plain Dealer’s editorial board pleads with Sen. Rob Portman to reconsider retiring.
'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
Democrats' Odds of Passing Voting Rights Reform Looked Bad Before Biden Went to the Hill—And Worse After He Left

Joe Biden spent more than three decades in the Senate. He understands its arcane rules. He once showed a prowess for shepherding complex legislation past obstinate Senators from both parties. But as he closes out his first year as President, Biden has failed to get two of his signature legislation efforts past Senators of his own party.
Chuck Schumer's filibuster dodge for voting rights just may work

Senate Republicans have spent months blocking a pair of voting rights bills from even getting a debate. Now, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has found a way around them — and the method is, quite frankly, beautifully clever. Last year, GOP senators filibustered starting debate on both the...
Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
Biden Jokes ‘I’m Insulted You Asked The Question!’ When Asked If He’s ‘Insulted’ Stacey Abrams is Skipping Speech

President Joe Biden half-joked that he was “insulted” when a reporter asked him about Stacey Abrams “skipping” his major voting rights speech in Atlanta. The president spoke to reporters as he departed the White House shortly before he and Vice President Kamala Harris were to speak at the Atlanta University Center Consortium on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, Georgia in support of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
