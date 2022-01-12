ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

8 Kindergarteners in One Ohio Class Lose Parent to Drug Overdose

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245qUN_0djfnEdD00
8 Kindergarteners in One Ohio Class Lose Parent to Drug Overdosepixabay

Southern Ohio News by Cyn Mackley

Southern Ohio- Scioto County is in the grip of a CPS drug crisis, but the county shouldn’t count on the state bailing us out. “Based on what I’m seeing from the state, I don’t think they’re sending any more money our way.” County Commissioner Bryan Davis told the Scioto County Children Services Board not to expect an infusion of cash from the State of Ohio.

The board held its first meeting since it was revealed that a third child in three years had died while under the supervision of the agency. “We’re not being promised that. You gotta get smarter. I think we got the people to do it. We’ve got to make our dollars stretch further and become more efficient. We gotta get more creative.” Davis said the county had a crisis on its hands with nearly 400 kids in CPS care.”

CPS Needs To Take More Kids Into Care

The local Southern Ohio Juvenile Court Judge Alan Lemons said that the Juvenile Court had even considered holding night court and Saturday court in an effort to take action on more cases involving the safety of children. “We try to work faster and harder and more efficiently. It’s not that bad right now, but it’s getting close.” However, the judge said not taking more children into the system was not an option. He had this message for CPS. “If I was going to tell you what you need to do, I’d say you need to consider taking more kids than you’re taking now. Cause they need you. It’s terrible what’s going on out there.”

Judge Lemon said he knew of a single kindergarten class where 8 kids had lost a parent to drug overdose. “We can’t let that keep going. We have to do something.”

The State of Ohio Won’t Help

Board members asked what they could do to get more funding from the state. “We don’t have adequate funding. What can we do?”

County Commissioner Scottie Powell said, “You didn’t pay your bill, $580,000. So, clearly, there’s not enough funding coming in. I’ve had plenty of conversations with people at the state level. They’re happy to provide technical support. They do not bail out counties. That’s not something they’ve done.”

CPS Director Jason Mantell said, “It was made very clear that bailout money for counties does not exist.”

Comments / 117

Wendy Beckley
1d ago

I have custody of 4 of my grandchildren for this reason here. I've had them almost 10 years now. Everyone of them have emotional and mental issues because of this . And now because of covid its almost impossible to get the mental health services they need they just want to give them pills and send them on their way. To me thats just making them into a future addicts themselves they need counseling not drugs but what do I know I guess?

Reply(10)
30
Deb87
1d ago

So very sad 😔 for the children but all the money organizations and agencies won’t be able to do anything until people in the communities take care and have a little pride in cleaning it up themselves ❤️

Reply
23
Valerie Sevier
1d ago

These poor kids & families. You can't help someone that doesn't want to help them selves. There are rehabilitation centers all over even if out of the state. They have to want to stop.

Reply(5)
26
Related
WTRF- 7News

A dangerous killer has swept the nation and affected communities nationwide.

(WTRF) – It’s both powerful and extremely addictive. This synthetic opioid is the leading cause of overdose deaths in the U.S and continues to plague West Virginians from recovery.   Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed and approved […]
WHEELING, WV
myfox28columbus.com

State's top doctors warn Ohioans about 'omicron tsunami'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio’s top doctors now warning about an “omicron tsunami.” It comes as COVID cases and hospitalizations are some of the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. “Even Ohio hospitals that have not yet reached this state are recognizing what’s likely to...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
County
Scioto County, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Scioto County, OH
Government
Scioto County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Health
thecentersquare.com

School districts, parents sue to stop Ohio school vouchers

(The Center Square) – A coalition of about 100 Ohio public school districts filed a lawsuit Tuesday, challenging the state’s growing private school voucher program. The group, Vouchers Hurt Ohio, filed in Franklin County Common Pleas court on behalf of five school districts and students Malcom McPherson and Fergus Connelly, through their parents, along with the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding.
OHIO STATE
wtuz.com

Opioid Epidemic Still Killing Thousands

Mary Alice Reporting – United States Senator Rob Portman continues to be outspoken over his concern with the ever-increasing deaths related to drug overdoses. He calls it a major public health crisis that is negatively impacting millions of Americans and is an ever-growing threat since the county is dealing with a drug class, synthetic opioids, which are hundreds of times more deadly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRC

Lawsuit filed to declare Ohio school voucher program unconstitutional

CINCINNATI (WKRC)- Advocates and several school districts, including Columbus City Schools, have filed the lawsuit challenging the state's EdChoice voucher program. "This is a wholesale challenge to the voucher system. We believe that the EdChoice vouchers are unconstitutional. We believe that they harm the students. They harm the taxpayers," Coalition of Equity & Adequacy of School Funding Executive Director William Phillis said.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindergarteners#Southern Ohio#The Juvenile Court#Help Board
whbc.com

Ohio To Receive Government Covid Money

State Senator Kirk Schuring joins Pam to discuss the Ohio Sports Gaming Bill and fund coming to the State from Covid government programs. Tune in every Monday at 8:20am to hear from Senator Schuring.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Health leaders explain quarantine guidelines for families

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – When family members are exposed to COVID-19, health leaders said some may be accidentally exposing more people by not understanding quarantine guidelines. And, also taking unnecessary tests. One of the worst things health leaders said that families are doing is not abiding by quarantine and isolation guidelines. Once a household member […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Dept. for Public Health updates guidance for schools; Kenton County requires masks; record cases again

As the state reports another record day for COVID cases, some schools return to masking for students. Gov. Andy Beshear reported a record 11,232 new cases and a new positivity record of 27.39%, and 21 deaths. There were 2,828 cases in those 18 and under. All 120 counties in Kentucky are now in red zones. ICU beds across the state have reached 90.2% capacity.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
fox44news.com

Drug overdoses up in Kansas compared to years prior

KANSAS — Kansas has experienced a big recent rise in overdoses. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports a 54% jump in overdose deaths during the first six months of 2021 compared to that same time frame the year before. “We probably use it just as much for...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
SCDNReports

Third Southern Ohio Child Dies Under CPS Care – SVU Investigates

Third Southern Ohio Child Dies Under CPS CareSCDN Graphics Department. Another child has died while under Scioto County CPS care, this time an 18-month-old girl. Now the mother of the little girl has been arrested and charged with child endangerment. This is the third child to die while under CPS supervision in the past 3 years. Baby Dylan Groves died in 2019 and five-year-old Annabel Green was killed in July of 2020.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

LIVE: Ohio health officials give update on COVID-19, omicron surge

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Health officials are holding a Thursday morning press briefing, expected to discuss COVID-19 and the surge caused by the omicron variant. Watch live in the video player above. Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by several medical officials from...
COLUMBUS, OH
Weirton Daily Times

Drug deactivation pouches available as part of opioid overdose prevention efforts

STEUBENVLLE — The United Prevention Partnership has announced it has drug deactivation pouches that are available for free to community members. The Deterra Drug Deactivation System is a safe medication disposal pouch that allows people to easily and effectively dispose of unused, unwanted or expired medications, including opioid painkillers, right at home, according to Ashley Wilson, United Prevention Partnership coordinator for Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
92K+
Followers
4K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy