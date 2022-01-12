8 Kindergarteners in One Ohio Class Lose Parent to Drug Overdose pixabay

Southern Ohio News by Cyn Mackley

Southern Ohio- Scioto County is in the grip of a CPS drug crisis, but the county shouldn’t count on the state bailing us out. “Based on what I’m seeing from the state, I don’t think they’re sending any more money our way.” County Commissioner Bryan Davis told the Scioto County Children Services Board not to expect an infusion of cash from the State of Ohio.

The board held its first meeting since it was revealed that a third child in three years had died while under the supervision of the agency. “We’re not being promised that. You gotta get smarter. I think we got the people to do it. We’ve got to make our dollars stretch further and become more efficient. We gotta get more creative.” Davis said the county had a crisis on its hands with nearly 400 kids in CPS care.”

CPS Needs To Take More Kids Into Care

The local Southern Ohio Juvenile Court Judge Alan Lemons said that the Juvenile Court had even considered holding night court and Saturday court in an effort to take action on more cases involving the safety of children. “We try to work faster and harder and more efficiently. It’s not that bad right now, but it’s getting close.” However, the judge said not taking more children into the system was not an option. He had this message for CPS. “If I was going to tell you what you need to do, I’d say you need to consider taking more kids than you’re taking now. Cause they need you. It’s terrible what’s going on out there.”

Judge Lemon said he knew of a single kindergarten class where 8 kids had lost a parent to drug overdose. “We can’t let that keep going. We have to do something.”

The State of Ohio Won’t Help

Board members asked what they could do to get more funding from the state. “We don’t have adequate funding. What can we do?”

County Commissioner Scottie Powell said, “You didn’t pay your bill, $580,000. So, clearly, there’s not enough funding coming in. I’ve had plenty of conversations with people at the state level. They’re happy to provide technical support. They do not bail out counties. That’s not something they’ve done.”

CPS Director Jason Mantell said, “It was made very clear that bailout money for counties does not exist.”