Bolsonaro says Supreme Court justices taking sides in Brazil election

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro accused two members of the Supreme Court on Wednesday of taking sides in this year’s election and favoring leftists leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro has railed at justices Luis Roberto Barroso and Alexandre...

