Springfield, MA

COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic in Springfield

By Ashley Shook
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – JGS Lifecare, the Behavioral Health Network and the Gandara Center are teaming up to host a COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic Wednesday.

Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson vaccines along with boosters, and flu shots will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the campus of JGS lifecare, in the Genesis Independent Living Community Room. To get there, navigate to 780 Converse Street and follow the signs.

Anyone ages five and up are eligible for the clinic. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required.

When will COVID-19 peak?

With this surge in Covid cases you may be wondering when it will peak. So we wanted to find out what experts are saying. 22News reporter Kate Wilkinson takes a look at what different reports are showing.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
