Correction: Beijing-Sponsor Hazards story

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — In a Jan. 5 story about a surge in COVID-19 patients in Kansas, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Dr. Sam Antonios is the chief medical officer for Ascension Via Christi in Wichita. He is the chief clinical officer, overseeing the system’s Kansas hospitals. The story should also have reflected that Wichita has multiple Ascension Via Christi hospitals, not one.
Takeoffs at some western US airports were temporarily halted after North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday.
"As a matter of precaution, the FAA temporarily paused departures at some airports along the West Coast on Monday evening," the FAA said in a statement about the rare action.
"Full operations resumed in less than 15 minutes. The FAA regularly takes precautionary measures," it said.
The agency, which governs commercial and private aviation, did not directly link the shutdown to the North Korean missile, and the US military said it had not ordered the action.
WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — In a story published Jan. 11, 2022, about opponents of a planned spaceport in Georgia going to court over the project, The Associated Press erroneously reported that federally protected Cumberland Island near the planned launch site draws about 600,000 visitors per year. The barrier island managed by the National Park Service attracts roughly 60,000 visitors annually.
BEIJING — In a story published January 4, 2022, about Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Group, The Associated Press erroneously reported that buyers in "20210" signed contracts to purchase property. The correct year is 2021.
In a story published December 31, 2021, about the top charitable donations of the year, The Chronicle of Philanthropy erroneously reported the value of Microsoft stock donated by Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates in 2000. It was $20 billion, not $20 million. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights...
DENVER (AP) — In a story published December 30, 2021, about policing reforms, The Associated Press erroneously characterized one aspect of a Kentucky law related to no-knock warrants. The new law does not prevent cities and towns from banning the warrants completely.
BERLIN (AP) — In a story published December 31, 2021, about the closure of nuclear power stations in Germany, The Associated Press erroneously reported reported the share of the market held by each form of energy. Coal and other fossil fuels account for nearly 41%, not nearly 51% for coal alone.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published December 29, 2021, about California’s Medicaid overhaul, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Medicaid services will now for the first time formally include substance abuse treatment, including short-term residential treatment when needed. In fact, those services were already included.
NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published January 9, 2022, about the death of Woodstock festival co-creator Michael Lang, The Associated Press erroneously reported the distance between New York City and Bethel, N.Y. It is approximately 75 miles, as measured from the northwest corner of the Bronx to the Woodstock site in Bethel, not 50 miles.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — In a story published January 4, 2022, about the fraud conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, The Associated Press erroneously reported Holmes was found guilty on two charges of fraud and two charges of conspiracy to commit fraud. She was found guilty on three charges of fraud and one charge of conspiracy to commit fraud.
The Beijing Winter Olympics are fraught with potential hazards for major sponsors, who are trying to remain quiet about China's human rights record while protecting at least $1 billion they've collectively paid to the IOC.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In a Dec. 30 story about a juror speaking about former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial for the killing of Daunte Wright, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Wright testified at the trial. Potter testified. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — In a story published January 11, 2022, about (topic), The Associated Press erroneously reported (add details about the error). Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
SEATTLE (AP) – Doug Ericksen, a local Washington state senator and a staunch conservative, has died. He was 52 years old. Ericksen died on Friday, weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in El Salvador, although the cause of his death had not yet been released. The Republican caucus in the state Senate confirmed the lawmaker’s death on Saturday.
