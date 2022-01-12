Correction: Beijing-Sponsor Hazards story

Takeoffs at some western US airports were temporarily halted after North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday. "As a matter of precaution, the FAA temporarily paused departures at some airports along the West Coast on Monday evening," the FAA said in a statement about the rare action. "Full operations resumed in less than 15 minutes. The FAA regularly takes precautionary measures," it said. The agency, which governs commercial and private aviation, did not directly link the shutdown to the North Korean missile, and the US military said it had not ordered the action.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO