University of South Florida researchers release national public opinion survey findings on omicron concerns, vaccine mandates, Biden’s approval ratings

Biden’s Approval Rating Is 37% In Florida – Net Approval in Only 4 States. Bottom Line: Fresh off of his divisive visit to Atlanta, in which he once again called for a federal takeover of elections and the end to the Senate filibuster, which isn’t even supported by several members of his own party in the Senate, came Wednesday. Joe Biden’s day began with news of inflation having hit another 40-year high at 7% and before long there was new polling from Quinnipiac which made news as just 33% of Americans approved of the job he was doing. While many questions remain for the third of the country who look at Joe Biden and say – yeah there’s winner... I took a deeper dive into the scope of Joe Biden’s problems and the implications for the midterm elections. For this cycle the polling I’ve found to be the most transparent and comprehensive is from online polling firm Civiqs. Their state-by-state and demographic breakouts are the best ongoing measures of what’s happening in Florida and across the country right now.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO