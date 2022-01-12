ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Stewart's Shops permanently closing Central Ave location in Albany

By Sara Rizzo
 1 day ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Stewart’s Shops location at 1710 Central Avenue in Albany is permanently closing. The shop will close on January 16.

Stewart’s said the location does not have the ability to accommodate the equipment or space needs to expand food-to-go offerings or gasoline and cannot expand to meet the needs of customers. Employees have been offered opportunities at nearby locations.

Stewart’s has nearby shops customers can go to including their newest location less than a mile away at 1560 Central Avenue.

haditwithyou
1d ago

Their coffee station has been, and continues - to be very unsanitary and dangerous. I've contacted the Corporate Office several times over the years and nothing has been corrected. Paper cartons of dairy with inadequate refrigeration AND old school pinch spouts that some customers STICK THEIR FINGERS IN to open. Sound safe to you? Oh and coffee kept on burners which burn the coffee as it sits - these days there are Thermal Carafes to keep coffee warm [Panera and Cumberland Farms as examples]. Enjoy a cuppa bacteria or covid !

