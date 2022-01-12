Why Alibaba And Pinduoduo Shares Are Rising

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shed 3.35% to $519.20 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $181.79 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.

