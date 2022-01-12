ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Rich: Breaking down the loss to Tennessee

By Carey Rich
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t think anyone expected a...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Alabama loses four-star quarterback to NCAA Transfer Portal

Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Tyson confirmed the news in a Twitter post at 4:58 p.m., thanking Alabama coaches, fans and staff for the support. A native of Trussville, Alabama, next year will be Tyson’s fourth in college — however, after redshirting his freshman year in 2019, then receiving an extra year of eligibility for COVID-19, he will enter a new program with three years of eligibility remaining.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
PennLive.com

Yes, Georgia finally took the College Football Playoff, but Bryce Young was big winner in defeat | Jones

While there are plenty of feel-good stories surrounding Georgia’s 33-18 win in the College Football Playoff, I have one takeaway that’s all about Alabama. Yes, it was great to see the Bulldogs finally break through and win their first title in 41 years. Yes, the Stetson Bennett story, walk-on to triumphant championship QB, is a nice one. And yes, that UGA front, especially LB Nakobe Dean and DE Travon Walker, was the difference in the game.
NFL
The Big Lead

Stetson Bennett's 'Good Morning America' Appearance Kicked Ass

Stetson Bennett IV wasn't going to let himself be the reason Georgia fell short of a national championship, kicking things into high gear for the final 20 minutes of the Bulldogs' legacy-defining victory over Alabama in Indianapolis last night. After throwing for 224 yards and two scores, the senior quarterback presumably had the time of his life — and anyone else's life — enjoying the accomplishment with his friends and family.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Tennessee Football
On3.com

Former Alabama five-star recruit enters transfer portal

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders has entered the transfer portal. Sanders, a former five-star recruit according to the On3 Consensus, will be one of the top players on the market. Sanders saw his role increase and suddenly decrease during the middle of the...
DENTON, TX
FOX4 News Kansas City

People moving from Missouri are headed to these states

STACKER – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
MISSOURI STATE
247Sports

Georgia radio crew calls Kelee Ringo interception and touchdown

Georgia topped Alabama 33-18 Monday night, giving the Bulldogs their first national championship in more than 40 years. And Bulldog fans had to bite their fingernails to get there, something that led to wild celebrations when it became apparent that Georgia was going to pull off the win. The game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#American Football
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland WR, son of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hits transfer portal

Mike Tomlin’s son, Dino Tomlin is now in the transfer portal. He originally committed to Maryland in 2018, and was a member of the 2019 class. He is listed as a 2-star recruit from Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania per Rivals. Tomlin played in 6 games for the...
NFL
247Sports

2022 NFL mock draft: The first round

Now that the 2021 college and NFL regular seasons are over, the 2022 NFL mock draft season is seriously on. In this, the latest update to our mock draft first published last June, the first 18 team draft spots are locked and final. The remaining first-round positions, Nos. 19-32, are based on projections from Tankathon.com, current as of January 11. Teams are ordered from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Green Bay Packers, or, to put it more bluntly, from the absolutely worst to the potentially best.
NFL
247Sports

Alabama football: Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. sound off after Georgia loss in College Football Playoff

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. said struggles with execution led to the Crimson Tide's disappointing loss to Georgia in Monday night's College Football Playoff national championship game. They blamed themselves in the aftermath. Young threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown to ice the Bulldogs' victory in the final moments, while Anderson's defense finally broke in the fourth quarter after allowing consecutive touchdown passes from Stetson Bennett to decide the outcome.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Report: Ole Miss expects to host top transfer quarterback

Ole Miss is prepared to host USC transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart this Thursday on a visit, according to 247 Sports insider David Johnson. The report also indicates his visit will line up with former USC teammate and roommate Michael Trigg’s visit to Oxford, Mississippi. Dart is a former four-star...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Georgia football: Former 5-star recruit Zamir White 'blessed' to overcome injuries, win national championship

Georgia running back Zamir White may have arrived in Athens as a 5-star recruit in the 2018 class, but that does not mean he experienced a smooth road to stardom. White led the Bulldogs' offense in Monday night's 33-18 win over Alabama in the national championship with 13 carries for 84 yards (6.4 average) and a game-changing touchdown run in the third quarter, putting on a performance that might have seemed unlikely early in his injury-riddled career.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Tide loss, busy port, CWD: Down in Alabama

While we wait to see whether anyone writes about the inevitable demise of the once-mighty Crimson Tide dynasty, it is worth noting that Alabama increasingly could face trouble of its own making:. Nick Saban having to face branches off his own coaching tree. More on that on today’s podcast. We...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy