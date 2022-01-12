Rich: Breaking down the loss to Tennessee

Now that the 2021 college and NFL regular seasons are over, the 2022 NFL mock draft season is seriously on. In this, the latest update to our mock draft first published last June, the first 18 team draft spots are locked and final. The remaining first-round positions, Nos. 19-32, are based on projections from Tankathon.com, current as of January 11. Teams are ordered from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Green Bay Packers, or, to put it more bluntly, from the absolutely worst to the potentially best.

