ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

DAYTONA 500 Reserved Seating, RV Camping Sold Out - Many Opportunities Remain to be a Part of The Great American Race & DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Just how excited are fans for the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening DAYTONA 500, the points-race debut of the new, anticipated ’Next Gen’ car? Daytona International Speedway announced today that the 64th running of the Great American Race (Feb. 20) has sold out of reserved fronstretch seating and RV camping, but there...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Z Code 1969 Ford Mustang Boss With 429 Power

If you love classic Ford Mustangs, this Boss is the car for you. If owning a super rare, one-of-a-kind Mustang is on your bucket list, look no further. Today is the day you can take charge of your dreams and make it a reality. Ideal Classic Cars of Venice, Florida is more than happy to offer up this stunning 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 for sale. It definitely won’t be available for long, as this model is a hot commodity and valuable one at that. It is a collectible that will see its worth continue to rise throughout the years.
CARS
FanSided

Mars Inc leaving NASCAR world after 2022 season

Mars Inc will be leaving the world of NASCAR after the 2022 season. This stunning news was announced by various news outlets, including racing news site Jayski, on Monday morning, December 20, though it was first reported by the Sports Business Journal. Through its M&M’s brand primarily, Mars Inc has...
BUSINESS
FanSided

NASCAR: Another open seat lands a driver for 2022

Josh Bilicki is set to run most of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule behind the wheel of the #77 Chevrolet at Spire Motorsports. One of the few remaining open seats ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has found a driver. Josh Bilicki, who competed full-time for the...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
Motorious

2500-Horsepower Dodge Daytona Is A Tribute To The Original

This incredible car is a piece of American automotive history with a touching backstory. Purpose-built drag cars, NASCAR racers, and road racing monsters are all insane types of cars, but one thing that you don't see these vehicles doing is driving on the street. Most people would probably laugh silly upon seeing one of the crazy high-powered and aerodynamically designed beasts. However, one man decided to pursue his dream of building the perfect car for racing that he could also drive on the regular road whenever he wanted to. For this task, he chose one of the most iconic vehicles to hit the streets of America and one of the first purpose-built cars ever to see the hot asphalt of the NASCAR track.
CARS
Carscoops

GM’s 1957 Corvette Super Sport Concept Is A $2M Show Stopper

Although it left the factory in 1956 as a red Corvette with a hydraulic soft top, Chevrolet plucked this car out from the many and turned it into a special show car designed to show off its latest technological advancement: the Rochester Ramjet fuel-injection system. But the Chevrolet advertisers were...
CARS
Motorious

1969 Yenko Camaro Races 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet

Ford v Chevy is one of the oldest rivalries in the automotive industry and it’s still going strong today. However, instead of watching a C8 Corvette or Camaro ZR1 race a Ford GT MKII or Shelby GT500, we get something more vintage with this drag race. A 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko throws down versus a 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet. It’s definitely a bit of an odd pairing, but sometimes doing these mismatches can result in some interesting races, particularly when there might be some modifications which fall in line with Factory Stock rules.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Watch Ford Performance Test The Ford Bronco 4600, Bronco DR: Video

Early last year, Ford Performance revealed the brand new Ultra4 Bronco 4400 Unlimited Class Extreme Race Truck, and just a week later, pulled the covers off the Ford Bronco 4600 Stock Class Race Truck, both of which debuted at last year’s King of the Hammers race and later scored victories at Ultra4’s El Rey de Las Bajas race. An even more hardcore racing version of the new SUV – the 2023 Ford Bronco DR – was revealed last November, and now, Ford Performance has released a video of the Ford Bronco 4600 and DR testing in Johnson Valley.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Nascar Cup Series#Rv Camping#Daytona#Adventheath#Unoh#Harley J S Experience
accesswdun.com

Earnhardt, Jr. pleased to be in Next Gen test at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Only a week away from formally being enshrined in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt, Jr. spent Tuesday and Wednesday testing the Next Gen race cars at Daytona International Speedway for his former team, Hendrick Motorsports. Earnhardt, 46, drove the No....
MOTORSPORTS
Clayton News Daily

NASCAR NOTES: Wednesday Next Gen Test at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Only a week away from formally being enshrined in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. spent Tuesday and Wednesday testing the Next Gen race cars at Daytona International Speedway for his former team, Hendrick Motorsports. Earnhardt, 46, drove the...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Unveil 10 Personal Mementos in Daily Video Series Leading up to Nascar Hall of Fame Induction Friday, January 21, Live on Peacock

NBC Sports’ NASCAR analyst and NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be featured in a 10-day daily digital and social video series celebrating personal mementos that played a role in his career, leading up to his induction in the NASCAR Hall of Fame Ceremony, which will be presented live exclusively on Peacock on Friday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. ET.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to driver's seat for Daytona Next Gen test, rules out return to NASCAR Cup Series

Once, long before testing became much more regulated and much less frequent, winter testing at the Daytona International Speedway used to be the first major sign of the coming of the Daytona 500 and the season beyond it. With the debut of NASCAR's Next Gen car, winter testing at Daytona made its return on Tuesday and Wednesday, and it featured another prominent blast from the past alongside the future of the NASCAR Cup Series.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Jacques Villeneuve set for 2022 Daytona 500 entry

Villeneuve has spent Tuesday and Wednesday at Daytona International Speedway driving the #27 Ford in the Next Gen test for Team Hezeberg, a new Cup team this season formed between racing legend Toine Hezemans and Dutch entrepreneur Ernst Berg. Loris Hezemans, the 2019 NASCAR Euro champion, plans to compete in...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Drivers practice 'sketchy' tandem draft in Daytona test

Although the tandem draft we saw dominate superspeedway racing at the beginning of the 2010s is long gone and will likely never return, the ability to push another car out in front of the pack could still prove to be the winning move in February's Daytona 500. Three-time Daytona 500...
MOTORSPORTS
fox40jackson.com

NASCAR’s Daytona 500 is sold out with over 101,000 fans expected

Sorry, NASCAR fans, if you don’t have a ticket for this year’s Daytona 500, you weren’t quick enough. The Daytona International Speedway has announced that all grandstand seats and RV parking spots have been sold out ahead of the Feb. 20 race. The 2021 Daytona 500 was...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

NASCAR Next Gen test at Daytona produces "pretty hard racing"

Just over two hours into the first of a two-day test, NASCAR asked teams to run a 10-lap drafting test on the 2.5-mile superspeedway. In the test, the cars utilized an aero package featuring 510 horsepower with a 7-inch spoiler. While NASCAR didn’t immediately release timing and scoring data from the session, officials said the speeds were “comparable” to those seen at Daytona during the 2021 season (averaging 186 to 187 mph).
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Carson Hocevar Set for Debut in 36th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals

Niece Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar is set to compete in the 36th Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire from Jan. 10-15. The six-day event features five qualifying nights leading up to Saturday's Lucas Oil Championship Feature Events on the quarter-mile clay oval at the SageNet Center at the River Spirit Expo Center.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy