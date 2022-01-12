ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel is the Most Interesting Man in Football

By Liam McKeone
If you are a football fan who is also on the internet (a likely combination if you're reading this right now), you may have noticed a few clips circulating of Mike McDaniel's press conferences today. McDaniel is the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers and has a fascinating way of explaining things in press conferences that has caught the eye of the football media.

He also does not at all look like an offensive coordinator for a football team.

I will admit he absolutely looks like a dude Kyle Shanahan would hire on the spot. Very much the same vibe. But McDaniel looks like he should be trying to sell you on the next big cryptocurrency or opening a brewery with his rich buddy from college, not helping lead an NFL offense to the playoffs. In that way he is a perfect fit for the Bay Area. He does not at all have the typical resume for a pro football coach, either, which makes him all the more fascinating.

McDaniel went to Yale and majored in history before immediately going to the NFL to coach football. Mike Shanahan first hired him in Denver in 2005. For the next 15 years, he went where the Shanahans went-- from Denver to Washington with Mike and then from Cleveland to Atlanta to San Francisco with Kyle. With one glaring exception! McDaniel was hired by the Sacramento Mountain Lions as a running back coach in 2009. He spent a year there before heading back to the Shanahans.

McDaniel's star is rising and you should probably get used to his name, but he is quite an intriguing character in the NFL universe.

firstsportz.com

“Gronk, I’m going to miss you”: Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski not inviting him to dinner after the QB helped him earn massive bonus

Tom Brady is a true team man. He finished the regular season with a match-winning performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers. Although the fixture wouldn’t have changed anything drastically for the Bucs, the legendary quarterback still gave it his all. He helped his long-term teammate...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Big Lead

Kirk Cousins Refuses to Endorse Mike Zimmer

The Minnesota Vikings finished the season with a 31-17 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. They finished 8-9 on the season and head coach Mike Zimmer's future with the franchise is in serious doubt. Kirk Cousins didn't help things. When asked about Zimmer's future with the franchise, Cousins refused...
NFL
The Tennessean

What Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said about the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree and will monitor the situation. “Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said Wednesday. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”
NASHVILLE, TN
The Big Lead

3 Most Likely Trade Destinations for Russell Wilson

Earlier this morning, Adam Schefter re-raised the possibility of Russell Wilson getting traded this offseason, saying "there is a leaguewide feeling, according to sources, that Carroll and Wilson will not be together again next season." With no first-round picks this offseason, the Seahawks clearly not in a position to win anytime soon and Wilson having already said he wants to win now, the odds are Wilson's time in Seattle is coming to a close.
NFL
