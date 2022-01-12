ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Public safety remains a priority in the State of Texas’

By Jennifer Flores
Governor Abbott delivers remarks at the Denton County Mayors Crime Prevention Luncheon in Corinth, Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks at the Denton County Mayors Crime Prevention Luncheon in Corinth, Texas. The Governor reassured public safety as a priority for the State of Texas. He also outlined Texas’ continued efforts to secure the border and support law enforcement. Governor Abbott then thanked local officials and law enforcement for their commitment to building a safer future for Texans in Denton County.

“The failed border policies of the Biden Administration have left Texas to defend itself against the resulting challenges of increased illegal border crossings, deadly drugs, and human trafficking across our state, and I thank the local leaders and law enforcement officers here today who have stepped up to work alongside the State as we solve this crisis and keep Texans safe,” said Governor Abbott. “Public safety remains a priority in the State of Texas and we will also continue to support law enforcement and fight against efforts to defund the police. Working together, we will continue to secure a safer future for Denton County and the Lone Star State.”

The Denton County Mayors Crime Prevention Luncheon unites the following to discuss public safety, border security and strategies for keeping Denton County safe:

  • mayors,
  • police chiefs,
  • sheriffs,
  • fire chiefs,
  • emergency responders
  • and local and state elected officials.

