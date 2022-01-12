ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns' Mikal Bridges: Solid performance in win

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bridges had 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
hoopsrumors.com

Knicks Notes: Walker, Quickley, Grant, Randle

The Knicks are paying the price for counting on a pair of point guards in their 30s who have a history of health issues, writes Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. The team entered the season with Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose atop its depth chart at the point, but Walker has missed time recently due to knee problems and Rose is out indefinitely following ankle surgery.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikal Bridges
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson sticking with Pacers, DeMarcus Cousins to Nuggets on 10-day, per reports

In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union recently agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Fg
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Big Knicks Trade

The New York Knicks made quite a splash this Thursday, acquiring Cam Reddish in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are sending a protected 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte and Kevin Knox to the Hawks in exchange for Reddish, Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Clippers news: Is Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Nuggets

The LA Clippers are set to face the Denver Nuggets in The Crypto Dot Com Arena Tuesday night. The Clippers have been without star Kawhi Leonard all season as he rehabs from a torn right ACL. Nonetheless, it leads to an inevitable question: Is Kawhi Leonard playing vs. the Nuggets?
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Sports

Daryl Morey reportedly trying to move Tobias Harris too?

With the NBA trade deadline closing in, rumor season is really starting to heat up. First it was the Cavaliers as a sleeper team in the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes. Then it was the Hawks entering the fray. And now it sounds like Daryl Morey is trying to make the...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy