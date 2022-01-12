ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man breaches cockpit, damages plane controls

 1 day ago

( NewsNation Now ) — American Airlines said a customer entered a plane’s cockpit while it was sitting at a gate in Honduras and damaged some of the pilots’ instruments before being arrested.

Video from Twitter user @ArielSierra appears to show a man standing in the cockpit and leaning out of an open window. Another picture from that user shows a broken throttle, though it’s unclear who the account belongs to or whether they would have access to the cockpit to take that picture.

The incident delayed flight 488 from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to Miami by more than seven hours.

“We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation,” American Airlines said in a statement to NewsNation.

