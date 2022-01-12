Suns' Jae Crowder: Scores team-high 19 points

Devin Booker scored 16 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:02 remaining, and Chris Paul had 15 points and 12 assists as the Phoenix Suns beat Toronto 99-95 to snap the Raptors' longest winning streak of the season at six games
LeBron James is just under 2,000 points away from becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer. And if everything continues with him healthy, he will pass that mark by next season with ease. The Lakers star will pass another LA legend in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when he reaches 38,388 points. And despite...
NBA stars are often known to be outspoken when it comes to calling things out and Kyle Kuzma is certainly no stranger to speaking his mind. This time, the latest rumors regarding Philadelphia's plans for Ben Simmons have caught his eye and Kuz took to Twitter to say exactly what he thinks about the idea.
The Knicks are paying the price for counting on a pair of point guards in their 30s who have a history of health issues, writes Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. The team entered the season with Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose atop its depth chart at the point, but Walker has missed time recently due to knee problems and Rose is out indefinitely following ankle surgery.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony revealed that LeBron James never asked him about playing with Russell Westbrook prior to the Lakers acquiring the former MVP in a trade with the Washington Wizards this past offseason. The Lakers decided to trade several role players, including Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and...
BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets.
That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks.
Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
The Phoenix Suns are steamrolling the NBA once again. They became the first team to win 30 games this season due to their elite offense and even better defense. It’s not a matter of if, but who on Phoenix’s roster gets named an All-Star. Devin Booker has been...
The New York Knicks are a team that could make some moves ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline. How big of a move they make, is up for debate. New York is currently 20-21 at the midway point of the season, the same exact record they had last season at this point. But, after the success last season was deemed, this year’s 20-21 feels different.
The LA Clippers are set to face the Denver Nuggets in The Crypto Dot Com Arena Tuesday night. The Clippers have been without star Kawhi Leonard all season as he rehabs from a torn right ACL. Nonetheless, it leads to an inevitable question: Is Kawhi Leonard playing vs. the Nuggets?
Jared Greenberg talks about the Cavs’ surprising level of success so far this season, Jarrett Allen’s development, the addition of Rajon Rondo, Kevin Love’s role and value to this team this season and special talents Evan Mobley and Darius Garland.
Devin Booker posted a new profile picture to his Twitter account, and it's going viral. The photo is in reference to something that happened during the Phoenix Suns win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.
