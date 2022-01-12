ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns' Jae Crowder: Scores team-high 19 points

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Crowder ended with 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
hoopsrumors.com

Knicks Notes: Walker, Quickley, Grant, Randle

The Knicks are paying the price for counting on a pair of point guards in their 30s who have a history of health issues, writes Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. The team entered the season with Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose atop its depth chart at the point, but Walker has missed time recently due to knee problems and Rose is out indefinitely following ankle surgery.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jae Crowder
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Raptors#Fg
NBA Analysis Network

The One Blockbuster Trade The New York Knicks Must Pursue

The New York Knicks are a team that could make some moves ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline. How big of a move they make, is up for debate. New York is currently 20-21 at the midway point of the season, the same exact record they had last season at this point. But, after the success last season was deemed, this year’s 20-21 feels different.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Clippers news: Is Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Nuggets

The LA Clippers are set to face the Denver Nuggets in The Crypto Dot Com Arena Tuesday night. The Clippers have been without star Kawhi Leonard all season as he rehabs from a torn right ACL. Nonetheless, it leads to an inevitable question: Is Kawhi Leonard playing vs. the Nuggets?
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy