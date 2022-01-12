ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns' Landry Shamet: Scores six points in return

Shamet closed with six points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and two...

Knicks Notes: Walker, Quickley, Grant, Randle

The Knicks are paying the price for counting on a pair of point guards in their 30s who have a history of health issues, writes Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. The team entered the season with Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose atop its depth chart at the point, but Walker has missed time recently due to knee problems and Rose is out indefinitely following ankle surgery.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
Landry Shamet
NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson sticking with Pacers, DeMarcus Cousins to Nuggets on 10-day, per reports

In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union recently agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
NBA
NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Big Knicks Trade

The New York Knicks made quite a splash this Thursday, acquiring Cam Reddish in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are sending a protected 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte and Kevin Knox to the Hawks in exchange for Reddish, Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Knicks must offer Pistons for Jerami Grant

The New York Knicks have not followed up their playoff season last year with a good start. After the first half of the games played, they are 20-21 and three games back of the 6th seed that guarantees playoffs. As things stand, they would need to go through the play-in...
NBA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Morning Briefing: Fenway Bowl canceled due to COVID outbreak, 3 dead in shooting at Texas gas station, Texans have best rushing game of season in win over Chargers

Good morning, Texas. Here's what you need to know today. After morning clouds clear, plenty of sunshine is expected this afternoon. Temperatures will remain well above average through the rest of the week. Get your 7-day forecast: Austin | San Antonio | Dallas. Around Texas. 1. SMU’s bowl game, Fenway...
TEXAS STATE
Phoenix Suns
Toronto Raptors
FanSided

3 players that the Nets should trade ahead of the deadline

Now that there’s a month left until the Feb. 10 trade deadline, things are going to get even more interesting in the NBA. There’s not as big of a push for the Brooklyn Nets to make a move now that Kyrie Irving’s back as a part-time player, but there’s still plenty that the organization can do in the coming weeks.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

After blowout, Durant says 'Bulls basketball is back'

The Chicago Bulls already had clinched the season series against the Brooklyn Nets by winning the first two Kyrie Irving-less meetings. But what transpired Wednesday night at the United Center transcended the typical loss. The Nets ran away and hid from the Bulls, blitzing them with a second-half barrage that...
NBA
The Spun

Former 49ers Player Is Predicting A Blowout On Sunday

Two of the most historic franchises in the NFL will square off on Wild Card Weekend, as the Dallas Cowboys will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Murph & Mac Show” this Wednesday, former 49ers running back Tom Rathman revealed his prediction for this Wild Card matchup.
NFL
numberfire.com

Bucks' Grayson Allen not included on Thursday's injury report

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen was not included on the Thursday injury report. Allen has been removed from the injury report and is expected to be available for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Our models expect him to play 23.9 minutes against Golden State. Allen's Thursday projection...
NBA

