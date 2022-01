A superload that departed Wednesday night from West Milton, New York will make a more than 400-mile trek through Pennsylvania, PennDOT officials said. The load — which will move at 30 mph or less across two lanes — is scheduled to arrive in Wampum, Lawrence County, on Jan. 21, according to a Wednesday PennDOT news release. The majority of the journey will take place at night, officials said.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO