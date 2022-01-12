ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

1 in 7 Sonoma County Inmates have Covid

ksro.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore infections are being reported at the Sonoma County jail. Health officials reported...

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Sonoma County, CA
Health
FOXBusiness

Student lender Navient cancels $1.7B in student loans

Student lender Navient has announced that it has canceled over $1.7 billion in student loans as part of an agreement to settle ongoing litigation with various states attorneys general. States attorneys general accused Navient of engaging in "deceptive and abusive practices, targeted students who it knew would struggle to pay...
EDUCATION
The Hill

Psaki: Why is GOP afraid of presidential debates?

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday suggested the Republican National Committee (RNC) was afraid of participating in presidential debates after the group issued a letter discouraging any of its presidential candidates from taking part in the events staged by the Commission on Presidential Debates. The RNC alerted the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#County Jail

Comments / 0

Community Policy