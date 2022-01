DALLAS – LATAM Airlines Group’s operational passenger projection for January 2022 is estimated to reach up to 72% (measured in available seat kilometers – ASK) of January 2019 levels in a pre-pandemic context. However, this estimate could be adjusted downwards depending on the increase in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. According to a group press release, operations in new destinations, such as Neiva (Colombia) and Loja (Ecuador), are planned to begin this month, in addition to the resumption of the seasonal Santiago-Punta del Este route.

