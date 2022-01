TAMPA, Fla. — Hold on to that 813 area code for life, Tampa Bay — a new one is coming soon. The Florida Public Service Commission approved the new 656 area code in March 2020 for areas already serviced by area code 813, including all of Hillsborough County and a handful of communities in Pasco and Pinellas counties, given the region's population growth and demand for new numbers.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO