Selena Gomez has said it is “wonderful” to grow older and not have to care “about what people have to say” anymore.Ahead of her 30th birthday later this year, the Rare singer said she used to be “scared” of growing up but she “couldn’t be more thrilled” about her life now.In a new interview with People, Gomez said: “I love growing up. When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different.“But now I’m like: ‘Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn’t be more thrilled’. I’ve...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO