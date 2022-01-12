ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israel charges five Israelis over suspected contact with Iranian agent

By Jeffrey Heller
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

JERUSALEM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - An Iranian operative posing as a Jew living in Iran persuaded five Israelis via social media to provide information that included photos of a U.S. diplomatic mission, Israel's counter-intelligence agency said on Wednesday.

The four women and a man charged in the investigation were described in Israeli media reports as Jewish immigrants from Iran, Israel's arch-enemy, or their descendants.

The Shin Bet agency said in a statement they were indicted for "serious crimes" over the past month in connection with their contacts with "Rambod Nambar" on Facebook (FB.O) and WhatsApp.

From details in the agency's statement, the alleged Iranian sting ensnared people with no direct access to top-secret information, and it said three were grandmothers.

"I congratulate the Shin Bet and the Israeli police on a successful operation to foil hostile terrorist activity," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement.

He cautioned Israelis that Iran might be behind "information you consume or share on social media".

For its part, Iran has long accused Israel's Mossad spy agency of running agents in the country and of sabotage and assassinations aimed at hindering Tehran's nuclear programme. Iran denies Israel's allegations it is seeking nuclear weapons.

On Israel's Channel 12 TV, a lawyer for one of the arrested women said her client, who emigrated from Tehran in the early 1990s, thought "Rambod" was a prosperous Jewish resident of Tehran.

"He said he yearned to come to Israel and wanted to see photographs of the country," attorney Sarit Katlovsky said.

Material provided by some of the suspects included photographs of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Tel Aviv, an election polling station, an Interior Ministry office and a shopping mall, the Shin Bet said.

The Shin Bet said some of the women received money from "Rambod" and chose to remain in contact with him even though they suspected he might be an Iranian agent.

The Shin Bet said the suspects' names could not be published, under court order.

Editing by Mark Heinrich and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Iran sends French-Iranian academic back to prison: supporters

Iran has sent back to prison from house arrest French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, her Paris-based support group said Wednesday, a shock development in the midst of hugely delicate talks on the Iranian nuclear drive. Adelkhah was sentenced in May 2020 to five years in prison for conspiring against national security, accusations her supporters have always denounced as absurd. She was allowed home in Tehran in October 2020 with an electronic bracelet. She is one of at least a dozen Western nationals believed to be held in Iran who activists say are being held as hostages at the behest of the elite Revolutionary Guards to extract concessions from the West. With talks ongoing in Vienna aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, the French foreign ministry warned the move would damage bilateral relations and trust.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israel probes death of elderly Palestinian who was detained

Israel was investigating after an 80-year-old Palestinian with U.S. citizenship died of a heart attack after being detained by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank The State Department said it was in touch with the Israeli government to seek “clarification" about the incident, which occurred early Wednesday, and that it supports a “thorough investigation.”Omar Asaad was detained by Israeli forces while returning from a relative's home in his hometown of Jiljiliya, near the West Bank city of Ramallah He was brought to a hospital hours later, dead from a heart attack, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.Jiljiliya...
MILITARY
The Independent

Israeli nationalists protest against settlement evacuation

Thousands of Israeli nationalists staged a protest Thursday outside the parliament building in Jerusalem urging the government not to demolish a West Bank settlement outpost.The demonstration came a month after a Palestinian gunman fired on a car filled with seminary students at the Homesh outpost, near the West Bank city of Nablus killing 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman and wounding two people.The Homesh outpost is considered illegal by the Israeli government. It is the site of a former settlement evacuated as part of Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005. But in recent years, settlers have re-established an...
PROTESTS
BBC

Israel says it broke up Iranian spy network that recruited women

Israel's internal security agency has arrested five Israelis accused of spying for its arch-enemy Iran. The case involves four Jewish women of Iranian descent, who the Shin Bet said were recruited by a handler claiming to be a Jewish man living in Iran. The women were allegedly paid thousands of...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mossad#Nuclear Weapon#Israelis#Iranian#Jewish#Whatsapp#Channel 12 Tv#Interior Ministry#The Shin Bet
The Independent

Israel moves to resolve crisis after Bedouins protest

Israel’s fragile governing coalition moved to resolve a crisis on Wednesday after Arab Bedouin staged protests against tree-planting by nationalists on disputed land in the Negev desert. Some protesters on Tuesday evening hurled stones at vehicles on a highway near Beersheba blocked the railway line and torched a vehicle. Police said two officers were wounded in the violence and local media reported at least 18 people arrested.The government announced a compromise in which it would complete the day's planting and launch negotiations on Thursday. Authorities withdrew heavy machinery from the area as the tensions appeared to ease. The...
PROTESTS
The Jewish Press

Shin Bet Exposes Iranian Recruitment of 5 Israelis Who Spied for ‘Rambod’

A number of Israeli citizens were recruited by the Iranian intelligence to carry out missions within the State of Israel and were recently exposed and arrested by the police, the Shin Bet security agency revealed Wednesday. The Iranians approached the Israelis, mostly females of Persian ancestry, through Facebook, usually by...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
Middle East
thebulletin.org

Iran nuclear deal negotiators must act with urgency, given Iranian and Israeli nuclear brinkmanship

In the last week of 2021, Iran carried out a wargame drill code-named Payambare Azam 17—”Great Prophet 17”—along its southern coastline. In one exercise, it simulated launching 16 missiles and five suicide drones in an attack that targeted Israel’s Dimona nuclear plant. The simulation, which the Jerusalem Post called a “dangerous escalation in rhetoric,” took place as nuclear talks between Tehran and world powers had stalled in Vienna.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Israel govt seeks 'compromise' after Bedouin unrest

Israel's government on Wednesday sought to ease tensions with Bedouin over a tree-planting project in the Negev desert, where unrest has continued for days in the latest test for a fragile coalition. About 200 Bedouin protesters in southern Israel's arid Negev desert on Wednesday clashed with security officers, who tried to disperse them with stun grenades, an AFP journalist said. "Sixteen suspects who threw stones at the police have been arrested and are being questioned," police said in a statement, adding that five officers were slightly injured. Bedouin, who are part of Israel's 20 percent Arab minority, have long opposed tree-planting initiatives in the Negev, blasting them as a de facto government land grab in areas they call home.
PROTESTS
The Independent

British Council confirms release of Iranian employee Aras Amiri

An Iranian woman who worked for the British Council is back in the UK after being freed from detention in Tehran and acquitted of spying charges.Aras Amiri was released following a successful appeal to the Iranian Supreme Court, her lawyer and the council said on Wednesday.Ms Amiri, a UK resident, had been freed from prison in recent months and left the Iranian capital on Monday after overturning a travel ban.The 34-year-old, who worked as an artistic affairs officer for the British Council’s London office, was arrested in March 2018 while visiting her grandmother in Iran.A year later an Iranian Revolutionary...
U.K.
boropark24.com

News Sparks: Israel expected to Vaccinate babies by April; Five Israelis Arrested, Accused of Spying for Iran

Pfizer is in the process of conducting clinical trials to lower the approved age for its vaccine from five years to six months. So far no safety concerns have been found. The company is currently testing the response to a regimen of three mini doses for children under five, after finding that a two-dose approach was too strong for children under 24 months of age.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Female-Arab MK Cancels Knesset Hearing on Bedouin Polygamy Because ‘Land is Being Stolen in Negev’ by Israel

Member of Knesset (MK) Aida Touma-Sliman, Chair of the Knesset Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality and a member of the Arab-majority Joint List party, canceled a hearing on the problem of polygamy in the Bedouin sector slated for Monday, because “at this very moment, land is being stolen in the Negev” by Israel, she claimed.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Crime wave grips Arabs in Israel 'by the throat'

Sami Abu Shamsia's wrists were swathed in bandages covering wounds he says were inflicted by mobsters who kidnapped him in October, part of an unprecedented Arab crime wave in Israel. In the October 14 kidnapping, captured on security camera footage seen by AFP, a vehicle sped into the compound where Shamsia works and men grabbed him. 
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

‘We are angry, not terrorists’: Kazakhs deny government claims as crackdown grows

The violent turmoil in Kazakhstan has continued with a rising lethal toll, as a “counterterrorist” military operation began with the country’s authoritarian ruler issuing “fire without warning” orders to security forces.What started as protests against rising fuel costs have turned into escalating armed clashes, prompting fears of the strife spreading across the region, as troops from the Russian-led CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) arrived to guard strategic locations.The deployment of the force of around 3,000 – the first from the CSTO, successor to the Warsaw Pact, since it was founded 23 years ago – is a potent sign of how the...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Is Iran trying to spark a civil war in Israel?

Iran continues to spread revolution and violence throughout the Middle East. Including in Israel. As the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis, or CAMERA, documented, in May 2021, Iran greenlighted its Gaza-based proxies to attack the Jewish state. Over the course of eleven days, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other terrorist groups indiscriminately launched rockets at Israeli civilians while using human shields as cover, prompting a response by Israeli Defense Forces.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israeli deputy minister causes furore by describing settlers as ‘subhuman’

An Israeli deputy minister has been strongly criticised by his government colleagues for describing West Bank settlers as “subhuman”, leading to comparisons between him and the Nazis.Speaking to the Knesset Channel, Yair Golan, a member of the left-wing Meretz party, warned that settlers would bring “catastrophe” upon Israel.Hundreds of thousands of Israeli citizens live in settlements in the West Bank, which Israel captured from Jordan during the 1967 war. The communities, which have grown significantly in size and number in recent decades, are illegal under international law and undermine the possibility of an independent Palestinian state."These are not people, these...
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Dutch stop funding Palestinian NGO, question Israeli charges

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Netherlands says it will stop funding a Palestinian civil society group recently outlawed as a terrorist organization by Israel. But it rejected Israel’s main claims about the group following its own audit. The Dutch government said on Wednesday it found no evidence the Union of Agricultural Work Committees had “organizational ties” to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a left-wing militant group. It also found no evidence the UAWC was involved in funding or carrying out terrorism, as Israel alleges. It nevertheless stopped the funding because it found evidence individual members were linked to the PFLP, which is considered a terrorist group by Israel and Western countries.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Reuters

275K+
Followers
266K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy