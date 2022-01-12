ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intravenous alteplase before endovascular treatment does not improve acute ischemic stroke outcomes

By Boaz Wong, Harsh Shah
2minutemedicine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article1. Patients receiving intravenous alteplase before endovascular treatment had similar disability outcomes of symptomatic intracerebral hemorrhage post-stroke compared to patients not receiving alteplase. 2. The incidence of symptomatic intracerebral hemorrhage post-stroke is similar between patients receiving intravenous alteplase before endovascular treatment and patients not receiving alteplase. Evidence Rating Level:...

www.2minutemedicine.com

