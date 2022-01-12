ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Halderson trial delayed until at least Jan. 18, no mistrial request

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OjqUB_0djfcfA500

MADISON, Wis. — The homicide trial for Chandler Halderson will be put on hold until at least next week after Halderson tested positive for COVID-19, the judge in the case ruled Wednesday morning.

Judge John Hyland informed the jury of a positive test among someone integral to the case, but did not reveal it was Halderson himself after his defense team expressed concern that the diagnosis could possibly cause jurors to hold it against him in some way.

All attorneys for the defense and the prosecution left the courtroom and appeared via Zoom as the jury was informed, while Halderson listened in on the phone.

RELATED: Chandler Halderson tests positive for COVID-19, trial to be delayed

“I do not believe that you in any way would have been subject to exposure, but I do have to suspend our proceedings for a period of time because we cannot do any of our work through remote access, through Zoom or any other means,” Judge Hyland told the jury.

Attorneys on both sides agreed that the trial could not proceed via Zoom. Defense attorneys also said it was Chandler Halderson’s wish not to ask for a mistrial due to the pause in the case.

Due to CDC guidelines on quarantining and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday on Monday, Judge Hyland said the earliest the trial could resume is Tuesday, January 18. Jurors will be contacted on Friday with an updated timeline on when they will be asked to return. Jurors were also provided rapid at-home tests by the county if they wanted additional assurance they were not exposed.

MORE: Full coverage of the Chandler Halderson homicide investigation and trial — live stream, previous stories, timelines and interviews

Halderson’s test results came back positive after proceedings ended in day six of the trial on Tuesday evening. Just minutes before the result was discovered, prosecutors had told the judge they expected to wrap up their case by Friday.

The Dane County Jail is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, officials announced separately on Monday, with higher numbers than they have seen at any point in the pandemic.

Jurors will be under a court order to continue not discussing or seeking out information on the case during the pause. Judge Hyland said as long as jurors follow the order, he is confident the trial can resume fairly.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin prison system suspends in-person visits as Omicron infections rise

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections announced Thursday that in-person visits would be temporarily suspended in state prisons due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant. The DOC will reevaluate the decision in early February, and video visits would be offered instead. The restriction applies to attorneys and other types of professional visits, as well as outside...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

81 Dane County Jail residents test positive for COVID-19 after Wis. National Guard helps with testing

MADISON, Wis. — Eighty-one residents of the Dane County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 after the Wisconsin National Guard helped test all residents earlier this week, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Earlier this week, between seven and 15 guard members were brought in to help test the nearly 600 jail residents, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett told News 3 Now....
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin surpasses 13K COVID-19 cases reported in single day, a new pandemic high

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin set another single-day COVID-19 case record Thursday, surpassing 13,000 cases for the first time since the pandemic began nearly two years ago, according to the state’s Department of Health Services. A total of 13,004 new COVID-19 cases were added to the Department of Health Services’ dashboard on Wednesday, the agency said Thursday afternoon. The surge in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached a pandemic high, surpassing the state’s previous record by a single patient. The latest data shared by the Wisconsin Hospital Association indicates that as of Wednesday, 2,278 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state. The previous record of 2,277 was set Nov. 17, 2020, during what was then Wisconsin’s largest COVID...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MMSD scales back contact tracing efforts, reduces quarantine & isolation times

MADISON, Wis. — Leaders with the Madison Metropolitan School District announced two major changes to the district’s COVID-19 mitigation strategy, citing updated public health guidance from local, state and federal officials. The changes include scaled-back contact tracing alerts for families and decreased isolation and quarantine times for those who are exposed or test positive for COVID-19. “With positive COVID-19 case...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Supreme Court denies Vos request to stop deposition over records

A Wisconsin judge has denied a request from Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to delay him sitting for a deposition with attorneys for a liberal watchdog group seeking records related to the GOP-ordered investigation into the 2020 election. Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Tuesday denied an attempt by Vos and his staff attorney, Steve Fawcett, to delay the depositions set for Wednesday. She had ordered Vos and Fawcett to sit for the depositions last week. The ruling comes in a case brought by watchdog group American Oversight over records it is seeking related to the investigation Vos ordered into the 2020 presidential election. 
DANE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Cdc#Mistrial#Zoom
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Waukesha parade suspect faces dozens of additional charges; preliminary hearing set for Friday

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more by driving into a crowd at a Waukesha Christmas parade last year now faces a total of 77 charges stemming from the November 21 incident. A second amended criminal complaint was filed Wednesday against Darrell Brooks, 39, in the case. According to online court records,...
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MMSD, SSM Health hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Kennedy Elementary School

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District and SSM Health partnered on Tuesday to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Kennedy Elementary School. Organizers expected to give roughly 100 first- or second-dose shots to children between the ages of 5 and 11. Booster shots were also available for those ages 12 and older. “We’ve got several schools doing different...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy