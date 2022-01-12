$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Jonathan Turnbull – Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Robbery David Sutka – Continuous Violence Against Family

Continuous Violence Against Family Fary Don Lindley – Sex Offender Registry

Sex Offender Registry Dayshaun Jaquan Henry – Sexual Assault of a Child, Failure to Register as Sex Offender

Sexual Assault of a Child, Failure to Register as Sex Offender Christopher Jane aka Jesus – Violence Against Family, Assault Family Violence

Violence Against Family, Assault Family Violence Jesse Manuel Olvera – Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Robbery James Allen Sims (Featured Fugitive) – Sex Offender Registry

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.

Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.”

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page or APD’s PIO youtube page.

