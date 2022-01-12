ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Natural home remedies for the winter season

By Dan Grossman
pix11.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStaying healthy this winter is a lot more complicated...

pix11.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Terminate Toxins and Get Your Body Back to Basics With These Powerful Detox Teas

Tea Detoxes or “teatoxes” have become extremely popular as of late, especially with celebrities and bloggers promoting them on social media. Get on board with this easy-to-follow trend (responsibly) and enjoy the numerous benefits drinking one of the best detox teas can offer. Detoxing, or bodily cleansing, with herbal tea is definitely not a new wellness trend. In fact, the concept has been around for centuries. The ancient Chinese, Greeks and Egyptians were all known to use various kinds of herbal tea as medicine for a number of different ailments. Today, many of these supplements, featuring new and old age-inspired recipes,...
LIFESTYLE
US Magazine

Help Remedy the Effects of Seasonal Slump With This Daily Supplement

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When the winter is in full swing, we hear a lot of chatter about seasonal slump — especially on social media. We often joke about the effects of the sun setting early and the frigid temperatures — and of course, how much we miss the sweltering summer months. That said, it can be a stressful time for many of Us!
LIFESTYLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stay entertained at home this winter

MILWAUKEE - With an increase in flu cases, surging COVID-19 infections, and the rise of the omicron variant, health officials are bracing for a rough winter. If you find yourself under the weather and stuck at home, Consumer Reports has some great options to help you pass the time while you get better.
LIFESTYLE
Press-Republican

Navigating Nature: Winter Wonderland

Dec. 21, the winter solstice, has come and gone. We have yet to have a big snow storm at lower elevations but there are plenty of winter conditions in the mountains. My friends Sue Coonrod, Wendy Patunoff and I took a leisurely hike up Poke-O-Moonshine Mountain this past week to check out the trail. We opted on a loop, planting a car at the Observer's trailhead and ascending the Ranger trail. At the trailhead we slipped on our microspikes, which stayed on the entire hike.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Remedies#Home Remedies#Flu Season#Immune System#Covid
Wellness Mama

How To Store And Organize Your Natural Remedies

Herbal remedies are something I always have on hand for whatever life brings. They won’t do me much good, though, if I can’t find what I need when I need it! Here’s how to store and organize your natural remedies, herbs, and more. How to Store Your...
HEALTH
fargounderground.com

FROSTIVAL: Winter Trails Day w/ Nature of the North

Come out to M.B. Johnson Park to learn how to enjoy three fun winter activities!. Nature of the North is offering mini-clinics and group outings for first-timers covering how-to info for snowshoeing, ski shoeing, and XC skiing every hour throughout the day. Pre-registration is required to participate in these clinics/outings.
LIFESTYLE
The Gainesville Sun

Home remedies are handy right now

As more and more people come down with ailments in their body, they are seeking complimentary ways to treat themselves in order to avoid the hospital. Fears surrounding the coronavirus have made at-home treatments more attractive and widely sought over the past year. Today’s article will deal with a variety...
LIFESTYLE
krcu.org

Discover Nature: The Sounds of Winter

Discover nature this week with Missouri’s ‘sounds of winter’. Grab your coat, scarf and gloves and get outside to take in the true sounds of the season. We often think of winter as a quiet time in nature. Chilling winds suppress any desire to wander outside, but the sounds of winter are waiting to be heard -- if you choose to brave the cold.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PopSugar

My Dominican Abuela’s Watercress, Aloe Vera, and Honey Syrup Remedy Is Keeping Me Healthy This Winter

When the pandemic first hit, many Latinxs started turning to ancestral knowledge and rituals to boost their immune systems and nourish themselves through these difficult times. But the idea of healing our bodies with plant and herbal medicine is nothing new for our communities. Like many Latinas, I too grew up with my abuelita cooking up a remedio casero for every possible ailment. Many of these remedies – or what I like to refer to as healing potions – have been passed in our families for generations. It's what our mothers and abuelas were preparing after migrating to the states and finding themselves skeptical of the Western medicine that oftentimes didn't prioritize the health of brown and Black lives. It's what our bisabuelas and the abuelas before that were preparing when the only real healthcare option was the medicine they could get from the land. And it's the remedies that still work today because of the ancestral wisdom that's been passed down from our Indigenous and African ancestors.
LIFESTYLE
TheConversationCanada

Cover your face, wear a hat and stay hydrated to exercise safely through the winter

Let’s face it, winter in Canada is a reality we can’t ignore. And for many of us, it means getting outside and into the cold for work, chores and exercise. But there are ways to improve your comfort and safety while being active outdoors in cold weather. First off, “cold” is what physiologists (people who study human function and structure) call a “stressor,” which means your body recognizes cold as something it needs to accommodate to stay in homeostasis (when your body functions are steady). We can immerse ourselves in different types of cold — including cold air and cold water...
ENVIRONMENT
SPY

These Baby Humidifiers Will Help Everyone Breathe Easy and Sleep Soundly

When it comes to outfitting your baby or child’s room, parents typically think of the big stuff, i.e. crib, changing table, bookshelf, sound machine, and some very cute wall decals. But one of the most important items that will keep your baby, and in turn, you, sleeping well is one of the best baby humidifiers. Children get an average of six to eight colds per year. A humidifier for babies may be able to reduce their level of congestion, helping them sleep more soundly. Humidifiers also add moisture to the air to help children with dry skin and reduce the occurrence...
AMAZON
Glamour

Can 4-7-8 Breathing Really Help You Fall Asleep Faster?

Carving out time for mindfulness often feels like an indulgence, but it's necessary. And unlike everything else on your to-do list, there are simple ways to pause and reset—like the 4-7-8 breathing technique. A controlled breathing pattern intended to help the mind and body relax, the 4-7-8 technique has helped many transition from a stressful storm into a more focused, present self.
FITNESS
Austin Daily Herald

Nature Notes: Winter wildlife tracking

Winter in Minnesota offers an excellent opportunity to observe a part of nature that we might not see otherwise. Looking for animal tracks in the snow (paw prints) in your yard or here at the nature center is a fun activity that you can do on your own or with family and friends. You may be surprised at how much you can learn about animals that visit your yard or visit the Nature Center. Winter snow makes it easier to find and follow tracks whether you are a novice or an expert tracker. The best tracks are found after a new snowfall so get out early before the trails get spoiled by people tracks or warm temperatures melting the snow and distorting the paw print.
WILDLIFE
Earth 911

Natural DIY Treatments for Luscious Winter Lips

The combination of cold winter weather outside and heated rooms inside takes a toll on our skin — and that includes the lips. But you can avoid cracked and irritated lips this winter with easy-to-make natural lip treatments. We’ve gathered nine DIY lip mask recipes to keep your lips...
SKIN CARE
las-cruces.org

Winter Water Conservation at Home

Water conservation may not be the highest priority in the winter, but colder months are still a good time to check outside and inside your house for leaks and ways to conserve water for your desert home. "The first thing to check would be the automated irrigation system to make...
LAS CRUCES, NM
WTVC

Activities in the winter at Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard from Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center talks about camp registration and volunteer opportunities in the greenhouse on Wednesdays, plus activities in the winter. Stay connected with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. 423-821-1160. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy