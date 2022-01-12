Natural home remedies for the winter season

When the pandemic first hit, many Latinxs started turning to ancestral knowledge and rituals to boost their immune systems and nourish themselves through these difficult times. But the idea of healing our bodies with plant and herbal medicine is nothing new for our communities. Like many Latinas, I too grew up with my abuelita cooking up a remedio casero for every possible ailment. Many of these remedies – or what I like to refer to as healing potions – have been passed in our families for generations. It's what our mothers and abuelas were preparing after migrating to the states and finding themselves skeptical of the Western medicine that oftentimes didn't prioritize the health of brown and Black lives. It's what our bisabuelas and the abuelas before that were preparing when the only real healthcare option was the medicine they could get from the land. And it's the remedies that still work today because of the ancestral wisdom that's been passed down from our Indigenous and African ancestors.

