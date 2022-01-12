ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dismembered body found in bus freezer leads to man’s arrest, New Orleans police say

By Tanasia Kenney
Biloxi Sun Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Louisiana man is in jail after police found human remains hidden inside a bus freezer at his New Orleans home, according to multiple news outlets. Benjamin Beale, 34, is charged with obstruction of justice of a death investigation after authorities say he refused to answer questions about the body...

www.sunherald.com

wbrz.com

Postal worker dragged from mail truck, stabbed while making deliveries; suspect arrested Thursday

ZACHARY - Deputies have arrested a man accused of randomly attacking a postal worker on her route on New Year's Eve. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Lionel Haile, 28, on Thursday after a nearly week-long search for the suspect. The department said the violent attack was captured on surveillance video, and the recordings helped tie Haile to the crime.
ZACHARY, LA
The Staten Island Advance

Father charged with killing son on New Year’s Eve allegedly said he used ‘that shotgun’ in Rosebank slaying

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man charged in the shooting death of his adult son on New Year’s Eve allegedly confessed to police soon after. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Richmond County district attorney’s office, 57-year-old Joseph Leone told police at the scene: “That shotgun in the garbage can, that’s the one I shot him with.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
State
Louisiana State
WGN News

Man arrested after 17-year-old’s body found in Harvey alley

HARVEY, Ill. — Police provided an update Friday on the death investigation of a 17-year-old whose body was set on fire and found in a Harvey alley. Isaiah Davis’ body was found in an alley near 149th Street and Washtenaw Avenue on Oct. 28. During a press conference Friday morning, Harvey investigators said the man […]
HARVEY, IL
The Independent

Police hunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ 14-year-old suspected of triple murder

An “armed and dangerous” 14-year-old male is on the run from Texas authorities after he allegedly carried out the fatal shooting of three Latino teenagers at a convenience store in a Dallas suburb. The Garland Police Department (GPD) said in an announcement on Wednesday that Abel Elias Acosta had been identified as the shooting suspect behind the three deaths on Sunday. Three Latino teenagers, aged 14 to 17, were killed in the incident at a convenience store in Garland County, the GPD said. A 15-year-old boy was also injured. Although the suspect has so far evaded authorities, his father Richard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abcnews4.com

Charges dropped in disappearance of 1-year-old child in 2016

ANDERSON. S.C. (AP) — Charges have been dropped against two men in what authorities said was the death of a 1-year-old child who has not been seen in more than six years. The child's mother's boyfriend, Travis Jones, had been charged with homicide by child abuse. Police said he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Man Who Faked Special Needs To Trick Babysitters Into Changing His Diapers Arrested Again

A Louisiana man has, once again, been charged with posing as a person with special needs to con babysitters into changing his diaper, according to authorities.. Rutledge Deas IV, 31, was taken into custody following an arrest warrant issued on Dec. 20, 2021, according to a news release from the Louisiana State Police. Authorities say this is the second time they’ve charged Deas after he allegedly pretended to have disabilities to recruit victims into babying him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dsp.delaware.gov

New Castle Man Arrested for Attempted Murder- New Castle

New Castle- Delaware State Police arrested Ezekiel Tamba, 23, of New Castle, for attempted murder and related charges following an incident Monday morning. On January 10, 2022, at approximately 11:46 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a shooting in the Walmart parking lot located at 117 Wilton Blvd. New Castle. Upon arrival troopers observed a gray 2019 Dodge Caravan in the parking lot with front end damage as well as multiple bullet holes to the front windshield. Investigation determined a 29-year-old victim of Bear, DE, was sitting inside of his vehicle when an unknown subject approached the driver’s side door and asked for money. When the victim advised the suspect that he didn’t have any, the suspect displayed a handgun and began firing rounds. The victim was struck multiple times and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for injuries to the head and neck.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Fox 19

Police name victim, suspect in fatal Camp Washington shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at a Shell gas station in Camp Washington Wednesday afternoon. Two Cincinnati police officers were at the intersection of Colerain and Hopple Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday when they say they saw two people arguing, according to Capt. Craig Gregoire.
CINCINNATI, OH

