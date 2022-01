BOSTON (CBS) — Contract incentives are a popular topic of conversation down in Tampa. Last week, after shooting his way off the team, Antonio Brown complained about the Bucs giving him a “prove-it” deal that required him to produce on the field in order to earn the contract’s full value. In doing so, he pointed at Rob Gronkowski as an example of a Bucs teammate getting paid more guaranteed money as a result of his friendship with Brady. Brown also reportedly asked the Bucs to guarantee his incentive bonuses prior to the Week 17 game at the Jets. Brown could have easily earned some extra money...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO