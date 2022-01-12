ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew can move forward, judge rules

By Staff and wire reports
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

NEW YORK — A federal judge gave the green light Wednesday to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an opinion that Andrew's lawyers failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed against him in August.

His lawyers had said that the lawsuit lacked specificity and was disqualified by a deal she reached in 2009 with lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein .

"Today’s decision by Judge Kaplan denying Prince Andrew’s effort to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s case against him is another important step in Virginia‘s heroic and determined pursuit of justice as a survivor of sex trafficking," said Sigrid McCawley, one of Giuffre's team of lawyers, in a statement obtained by USA TODAY.

Prince Andrew's lawyers did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday. Buckingham Palace didn't immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment, but told U.K. news agency PA Media that it "would not comment on what is an ongoing legal matter."

That 2009 settlement of a lawsuit Giuffre filed against Epstein was reached a decade before Epstein killed himself at a Manhattan lockup as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5IMi_0djfZyeB00
Prince Andrew in January 2020, arriving at a church service in Norfolk, in eastern England. LINDSEY PARNABY, AFP via Getty Images

Previous: Prince Andrew judge seems skeptical that secret settlement invalidates sexual-abuse lawsuit

The Duke of York, 61, Queen Elizabeth II's second son, is being sued by Giuffre, 38, who alleges that Andrew raped and sexually assaulted her in New York in 2001 when she was 17. She claims Andrew's friend Epstein trafficked her to him and that the prince knew it at the time.

The prince has vehemently denied Giuffre's accusations since she began making them publicly in January 2015. Andrew's legal team has argued the claims are false and that her lawsuit is aimed at achieving "another payday at his expense."

But Kaplan wrote that there were substantial indications in the $500,000 settlement that Epstein and Giuffre did not clearly intend for language in their settlement deal to “directly,” “primarily," or “substantially” benefit someone such as the prince. He noted that the prince was not a party to the agreement.

He also said the agreement was “far from a model of clear and precise drafting.”

The judge's findings mirrored comments he made during oral arguments by both sides last week when he was particularly dismissive of the arguments made on the prince's behalf.

Kaplan noted that he was required by law at this stage of the litigation to assume the allegations made by Giuffre are true.

“The law prohibits the Court from considering at this stage of the proceedings defendant’s efforts to cast doubt on the truth of Ms. Giuffre’s allegations, even though his efforts would be permissible at trial,” Kaplan said.

Epstein, 66, killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial. Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, a longtime friend to both Andrew and Epstein, was recently convicted of sex trafficking and conspiracy charges in federal court in New York. (Her lawyers may seek a new trial due to possible failure by some jurors to disclose past experiences with sexual abuse.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZURXv_0djfZyeB00
Virginia Roberts Giuffre with her lawyer, David Boies, at a news conference outside a Manhattan court in New York on Aug. 27, 2019. Bebeto Matthews, AP

Giuffre’s allegations against Andrew were not a part of either criminal case. She was not called to testify in the Maxwell trial but a witness who did testify claimed she was introduced to Epstein by Giuffre .

Assuming the Andrew civil case goes to trial, Kaplan has scheduled it for the last quarter of 2022, depending on the pandemic.

Legal analysts say this latest setback in Andrew's attempt to rid himself of Giuffre's lawsuit leaves him with fewer options and greater risks just as Britain is getting ready to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee – 70 years on the throne – with a four day celebration in June.

"He can appeal the decision and that can delay the process," says Nick Goldstone, who heads dispute resolution team in the London office of the international law firm Ince."I don't think he can win but it can delay." Meanwhile, the case would continue to cast a "dark shadow" on the monarchy in Britain, Goldstone told USA TODAY.

The ruling itself shows the judge "soundly rejected on persuasive grounds" Andrew's lawyers' multiple arguments for dismissing the lawsuit, including the 2009 settlement, Goldstone said. So far, Andrew's legal team has demonstrated they're willing to "argue the inarguable."

"It's all been pretty desperate stuff to block the proceedings to date, but he could try to settle case (out of court)," Goldstone says. "That would mean he would have to engage in the discovery process and that in turn would mean he would have to surrender for deposition, which could be problematic for him. So if he settles, he would need to settle before being deposed."

It's not viable for Andrew to refuse to participate in the case because he's already surrendered to the jurisdiction of the New York court, Goldstone said. Under international law, "that would make it difficult to avoid the consequences of a default judgment against him," and such a judgment could be enforceable in the United Kingdom, meaning Giuffre could collect damages from him even though it might take time.

The worst case scenario: "He engages (in the case), incriminating evidence comes out, he fights and loses, and while in the U.S. giving evidence (in a trial) he’s arrested," Goldstone said. "He can't be compelled to appear (in New York) but how can he sensibly participate in a trial otherwise?"

More: Prince Andrew accuser’s settlement with Jeffrey Epstein unsealed, her lawyer says it's 'irrelevant'

Contributing: Larry Neumeister and Tom Hays, Associated Press and Maria Puente, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew can move forward, judge rules

Comments / 2

Related
enstarz.com

Prince Andrew Trying Hard To Clean His Name By Making Unbelievable Attempt Against Virginia Giuffre's Case

Prince Andrew tried to clean his name again and free himself from the civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre. Instead of becoming a big help to Queen Elizabeth II amid the royal family's crises, Prince Andrew became a headache after being embroiled in a shocking civil lawsuit filed by his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. The woman filed the case in a New York-based federal court earlier this year to seek unspecified damages.
POLITICS
Free Lance-Star

Prince Andrew accuser agreed not to sue 'other defendants' in Epstein deal

Prince Andrew's sexual assault accuser had agreed not to sue "other potential defendants" related to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex crimes, a once-confidential document released Monday showed. Lawyers for the British royal argue that the settlement, unveiled by a New York court, means Virginia Giuffre's US lawsuit against the prince should be dismissed.
POLITICS
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW
BBC

The secret lives of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

New photos presented as evidence during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial document the close relationship between her and Epstein and offer a glimpse into their lavish lifestyle. Ms Maxwell is on trial in New York City for sex trafficking and perjury, facing up to 80 years in prison if convicted. Video by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Roberts Giuffre
Person
David Boies
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

[BREAKING] Prince Andrew's Team Found CRITICAL Evidence Against Virginia Giuffre; Files New Motion to Dismiss Civil Case

Prince Andrew's team saw some light after a 2009 settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein emerged. Giuffre pulled Prince Andrew down when she alleged that Epstein trafficked and forced her to have lascivious activities with the late trafficker's friends, including the royal prince. She also claimed Prince Andrew knew she was only 17 at that time, but he has since denied her allegations.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#American#The Associated Press#Pa Media#Afp#Getty
WBAL Radio

Brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says crimes against Epstein accusers 'were not committed by my sister'

(NEW YORK) -- The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says that he denies any possibility that his sister is guilty of the sex trafficking crimes she was convicted of on Wednesday. Kevin Maxwell, in an American television exclusive, spoke to ABC News a day after a jury convicted his sister of conspiring with and aiding serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prosecutors offer to drop Ghislaine Maxwell perjury charges if she is not granted retrial

Prosecutors are prepared to dismiss two perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if she is not granted a retrial in her sex-trafficking case.In a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan on Monday night, prosecutors said dropping the perjury counts would reflect the victims’ “significant interests in bringing closure to this matter and avoiding the trauma of testifying again”.They also asked the Manhattan judge to sentence Maxwell within about three to four months.Lawyers for Maxwell oppose setting any timetable, believing one juror’s post-trial revelations about having been sexually abused was a “compelling basis” to overturn their client’s conviction and grant a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

Jeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents. The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Alan Dershowitz has deposed ex-Victoria's Secret mogul Leslie Wexner as part of his lawsuit against Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre

Attorney Alan Dershowitz deposed ex-Victoria's Secret head Les Wexner in connection to his lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. The detail was included in a motion by Dershowitz asking to exceed the 10-deposition limit in his suit. Dershowitz has accused Giuffre of making accusations against him in a bid...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
enstarz.com

Ghislaine Maxwell Guilty: Socialite's Family Already Planning Appeal But If All Fails, She May Result To Doing THIS

After assisting Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing adolescent girls, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five of the six charges. The conviction came after a month-long trial that contained gruesome allegations of sexual exploitation of children related by four women who were assaulted as adolescents at the disgraced financier's mansions in New Mexico, New York, and Florida in the 1990s and early 2000s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Judge orders charges dropped against Epstein jail guards

A judge on Monday ordered charges dropped against two Bureau of Prisons guards who admitted falsifying records after Jeffrey Epstein took his own life in jail over two years ago.The guards — Tova Noel and Michael Thomas — had agreed to deferred prosecution deals last May that required them to admit their guilt with the understanding that charges in a federal indictment would be dismissed if they followed the rules of their agreement for six months. They also were required to do 100 hours of community service.Prosecutors last week requested the charges be dropped, and Judge Analisa Torres ordered...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Insider

Ghislaine Maxwell's former assistant describes how the socialite and Jeffrey Epstein's romance appeared to putter out

Ghislaine Maxwell's former executive assistant testified at her child-sex-trafficking trial on Thursday. Cimberly Espinosa said she worked for Maxwell at Jeffrey Epstein's financial management firm from 1996-2002. Espinosa said Maxwell and Epstein seemed like a couple when she first started working with them, but believes they broke up around 2000.
CELEBRITIES
Law.com

Prince Andrew Likely Not Protected by 2009 Epstein Settlement, US Judge Says

"He is in the category of any person not entitled to use the settlement," said U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of the Southern District of New York. A Manhattan federal judge expressed skepticism on Tuesday that Prince Andrew could use a 2009 settlement between Jeffrey Epstein and an alleged sex trafficking victim to avoid facing civil claims of sexual abuse in New York.
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

349K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy