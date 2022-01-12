ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventilator recall and profit warning double whammy slam Philips

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Shares in Philips plunged 15% on Wednesday, their worst intra-day drop in over 20 years, after the Dutch health technology group warned supply chain woes would hit profits and a ventilator recall needed to be expanded. Philips recalled upto 4 million of its breathing-aid machines...

IN THIS ARTICLE
