ECB won’t demand the impossible from banks but rules must stand, Enria says

A huge rise in Covid case numbers is forcing British firms to close or cut hours due to a lack of staff and changes to testing rules will do little to help, business groups have warned.Economists forecast that Covid's rapid spread will cause the UK economy to shrink by 1 per cent in December and January, with one million people estimated to be self-isolating this week. Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that people who receive a positive lateral flow test result will no longer need to have a PCR to confirm their status, while self-isolation has also been cut from...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO