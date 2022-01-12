ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis-Rise in real bond yields may slow but not stop stock market bulls

By Thompson Reuters
 2 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) – This month’s sudden spike in inflation-adjusted bond yields has jolted TINA, the thesis that “there is no alternative” to stocks, yet if history is any guide, equities should withstand this rise in real interest rates or even flourish. With inflation-adjusted U.S. 10-year...

MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 0.20% to $48.76 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.32 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slid 5.71% to $210.17 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.51% to 14,806.81 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. Moderna Inc. closed $287.32 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
StreetInsider.com

Stocks slip, bond yields edge up with rate hikes in focus

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors considered imminent U.S. interest rate hikes and the uncertainty of their impact on the economy. Even a spate of solid earnings reports from Wall Street banks -- JPMorgan Chase & Co...
moneyweek.com

Tech stocks teeter as US Treasury bond yields rise

Expect 2022 to be “a year of policy tightening”, says Andrew Sheets of Morgan Stanley. This time last year, investors thought America’s Federal Reserve wouldn’t raise interest rates until April 2024. As recently as last August, market pricing still implied that “liftoff” wouldn’t come until April 2023. Yet with inflation soaring, the Fed has been forced to take a more hawkish stance. Traders are now expecting the first rise as soon as this March.
AFP

Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
Seeking Alpha

Rise In Treasury Yields May Portend Volatility In The Months Ahead

U.S. 10-year yields rose to the highest level in two years to start 2022, climbing as high as about 1.79% from 1.51% at the end of 2021. U.S. Treasury yields started the year with a sharp move higher as investors confront the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not only embark on an accelerated rate-hiking cycle but also bring forward the timetable to begin reducing the size of its balance sheet.
Shore News Network

Dollar edges higher as selling pressure abates

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar was on track to snap a 3-day losing streak on Friday as a selling spree driven by the view that Federal Reserve tightening moves were largely priced-in appeared to abate. The U.S. dollar index was 0.1% higher at 94.931, but still looked set to...
Shore News Network

Wall St set to open lower after mixed results from big banks

(Reuters) -U.S. stock index were set to open lower on Friday as JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup kicked off the fourth-quarter earnings season with a mixed batch of results, while big technology companies extended declines after a bruising selloff. JPMorgan Chase & Co tumbled 3.9% in premarket trading on reporting...
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
