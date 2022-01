A heat lamp is to blame for a barn blaze in the Town of Lincoln Tuesday night. The owner of the farm located on County S arrived at his home to find smoke coming out of the barn. By the time crews arrived on the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m., the 30 x 40-foot barn structure was completely engulfed by flames. Luxemburg Fire Chief Lew Duchateau says firefighters turned their attention first to the home nearby and the owner’s chickens.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO