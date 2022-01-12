Whole Foods Says It’s Constitutional To Ban Black Lives Matter Masks
By Black Information Network
Atlanta Daily World
2 days ago
Whole Foods Market is claiming the US government is infringing on its constitutional right to ban employees from wearing Black Lives Matter masks. In a December 17 filing obtained by Bloomberg News, the Amazon-owned grocery chain argued that the National Labor Relation Board’s complaint about its BLM mask ban was actually...
Veteran Christian Broadcasting Network journalist David Brody is facing backlash for sending out a tweet relating driving through a snowstorm to the Black Lives Matter movement. On Monday, Brody was among the swarms of drivers impacted by the snowstorm that ripped through the Washington D.C. area, Mediaite reports. In a...
Whole Foods stirred up a scandal in 2020 when employees of the grocery chain said they were punished (and, in some cases, fired) for wearing Black Lives Matter-printed face masks and other apparel, according to The New York Times. The Amazon-owned company denied the allegations and clarified that its dress code prohibits any non- company-related slogans. Affected employees across four states collectively filed a class-action lawsuit in defense of their attire, saying that the dress code had not been enforced for other slogans, such as those for LGBTQ+ rights, and was unfairly enforced for Black Lives Matter.
On CNN, Lisa Ling showcased one group in Oakland where Black youth are working with other young Asian Americans to provide escort services for elderly Asians. It’s no big deal, unless you’re among the elderly, scared by what is happening in our neighborhoods. It’s an example of the...
CHICAGO – Pastor Corey Brooks asked a question many are too afraid to ask: "What has Black Lives Matter done for our community?" On the 44th day of his 100-day rooftop vigil, the pastor was visited by Dumisani Washington, CEO of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel, and Darwin Jiles Jr., former ethnic vice chairman of the Michigan Republican Party.
In a new book, "Say Their Names: How Black Lives Came to Matter In America," five nationally-recognized Black journalists take a deep dive into racism in this country and how it has affected issues ranging from health care and Black wealth to policing and incarceration. The authors reach back to...
AUSTIN, Texas: In a court filing, Whole Foods has said that the U.S. forcing it to allow its employees to wear Black Lives Matter masks will violate the company's constitutional rights. Lawyers for the Amazon-owned grocery chain made filings in response to to claims by the National Labor Relations Board...
Surprising may not be the best word to describe this American history fact verified by The Washington Post, but it certainly is shockingly telling about this country’s past (and present). According to a database compiled by the publication, more than 1,700 members of Congress enslaved Black people at some...
BLM Spokeswoman Rachel Justice: “It’s true that covid-19 has, in the past, exhibited racist behavior, hitting black and brown populations much harder than whites. But we have always believed that change is possible for those who are willing to put in the work and do better. And now we have word that almost 200 San Diego Police employees are either in isolation or quarantine — meaning, they are off the streets. Better still, over 150 officers could face termination if they continue to refuse to get the vaccine. And that’s not even counting the more than 450 who have requested an exemption which they might not receive. We here at Black Lives Matter want to make it clear that we don’t wish anyone to die from covid-19. But we have to admit that it’s doing more to change the face of law enforcement than Defund the Police ever did, and that’s a good thing.”
This story is part of Fix’s What’s Next Issue, which looks ahead to the ideas and innovations that will shape the climate conversation in 2022, and asks what it means to have hope now. Check out the full issue here. Following the 2020 protests sparked by George Floyd’s...
The Daily Show delightfully trolled Fox News ahead of the anniversary of the January 6 riots.Exactly one year ago today, Trump supporters swarmed the Capitol in a bid to overthrow Joe Biden’s presidential win.On Wednesday the show tweeted a video where they took footage of remarks made on Fox News about Black Lives Matter protesters and cut it with footage of the U.S. Capitol riot.The video, overlaid with a comedic backing track, sees some of the network’s most well known talking heads condemn “mob-like behaviour” and remark that they’re “destroying our country”.Fox News talking about BLM protesters but make...
Former Blaze TV host Jon Miller, who is Black and considered to be a conservative commentator, was recently banned from the GETTR social media app for using the n-word in his profile, despite the site describing itself as a "platform founded on the principles of free speech."
With the New Year comes resolutions, and according to a survey from Whole Foods Market and Wakefield Research, 65% of Americans agree that New Year’s resolutions put extra pressure on them at the start of the year. Many also doubt that their resolutions will be successful, giving themselves less than a 50% chance, on average, of achieving their resolutions. So Whole Foods is ditching those pressures and putting a more positive spin on attaining goals with a new virtual program. The natural and organic food retailer has launched the Resolution Renovator, an online hub that helps consumers set attainable affirmations and intentions at the start of 2022.
Quarters featuring poet Maya Angelou are officially in circulation. The US Mint announced Monday (January 10) that the history-making quarters shipped out to banks across the US. Maya Angelou is the first Black woman to be featured on a US quarter. The design featuring the late poet laureate and author...
Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor aggressively pushed back on the term "vaccine mandate" during a Friday hearing on the Biden administration's contested COVID-19 regulations outlined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). "There's no requirement here. It's not a vaccine mandate. It's something totally different. And I don't know...
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …. Trump fires back after Biden's Jan. 6 speech, claims Democrat 'has completely and totally failed'. Former President Donald Trump responded to President Biden's sharp criticism in a Jan. 6 speech,...
Walmart just cut its paid leave policy for workers who test positive for Covid-19 amid the surge of cases across the U.S. We are so surprised by the timing of this policy change!. The country’s largest employer halved paid leave for Covid-positive workers from two weeks to one in a...
