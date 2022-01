STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The borough’s congressional representative has joined the fight to help secure a new contract for Staten Island Ferry workers. On Tuesday, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) penned a letter to Mayor Eric Adams, imploring him to resolve a longstanding contract dispute between New York City and the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA), the union that represents the captains, assistant captains, mates, chief engineers and marine engineers on the Staten Island Ferry.

