Penn Yan, NY

Penn Yan man charged with expired license, registration

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
A Penn Yan man is accused of having an expired license and registration after a traffic stop on Liberty St. last June 15.

33 year old Andrew Sample is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and operating while registration suspended.

Sample was issued an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Village Court, where he will answer the charges at a later date.

