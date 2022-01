About two years ago, after reading an article about a mysterious respiratory virus that had been discovered in Wuhan, China, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) CEO Uğur Şahin felt his company was one of the few that could rapidly develop an effective vaccine for what he feared would become a pandemic-level contagion. His accurate intuition led to a 140% gain for shares in 2020 as that vaccine -- now called Comirnaty -- was created and tested with the help of its much larger partner, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). That vaccine's successful rollout propelled BioNTech stock to a further 216% increase overall in 2021, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO