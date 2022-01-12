Geneva man charged with violating protection order by contacting protected party

On January 9, Geneva police arrested a Newark man they say contacted a protected party in violation of an order of protection.

30 year old Jean C. Figureoa-Colon is charged with aggravated family offense and criminal contempt.

He was taken to the Ontario County Jail to await arraignment.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).