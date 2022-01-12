ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva man charged with violating protection order by contacting protected party

 2 days ago
On January 9, Geneva police arrested a Newark man they say contacted a protected party in violation of an order of protection.

30 year old Jean C. Figureoa-Colon is charged with aggravated family offense and criminal contempt.

He was taken to the Ontario County Jail to await arraignment.

