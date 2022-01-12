ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 connected to 3-year-old's death in hot car sentenced to 120 days in jail

Two people arrested in connection to the death of a young girl who was left in a hot car will spend some time behind bars.

Valentin Aguilar Ortiz and Victor Manuel Corona Flores were sentenced to 120 days in jail, two years probation, and other fines.

Three-year-old Jessica Campos was left in a car during a heatwave in Visalia last summer while police say her mother, Eustajia Mojica, was tending a marijuana grow.

RELATED: Facing 10 years in jail, Visalia mom gets 1 year for child's death in hot car as she tended pot grow

In October, Mojica was sentenced to one year in jail with 32 days credit for time served and four years probation for the girl's death.

Four other adults, including Ortiz and Flores, were arrested on child endangerment charges after four other children, including two nine-month-old babies, were found inside the home.

Comments / 15

Norma
1d ago

what a tragic situation. Everyone's seams to be throwing stones at the mom. i dont know this lady but i really dug up into the story and it seams she was almost depressed she just had recently lost her son from cancer. we've all been there were we just not thinking right because of a pain that we cary for a while. not saying is ok but she didn't purposely do it to her lil girl... if anything lets take what ever we can from this situation and learn from it instead of judging her.

Reply
4
