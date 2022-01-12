'Finish it, Sidney!' Check out the final trailer to 'Scream'

Paramount Pictures has dropped the final trailer to its upcoming fifth "Scream" film.

As previously reported, the new film has Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott, David Arquette's Dewey Riley, and Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers again facing somebody donning the mask of the Ghostface killer.

The series survivors are joined on the fifth film by some new blood, including "The Boys" star Jack Quaid, "13 Reasons Why"'s Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison from "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood," "Yes Day"'s Jenna Ortega, "Yellowjackets" co-star Jasmin Savoy Brown, and "In the Heights'" Melissa Barrera.

"There's certain rules for surviving," Arquette's character tells the others. "Believe me, I know."

He went on, "They always come back: The killer is a part of something in the past."

The final coming attraction is peppered with glowing blurbs from outlets that have gotten a sneak peek of the film. "I've seen this movie before," Sidney tells the killer over the phone, gun in hand. "Not this movie," he hisses.

Later on Cox urges, "You said we were gonna finish this! Go finish it, Sidney!"

The snippet ends with a callback. "I'll be right back," Quaid says, laughing as he catches himself uttering a phrase "Scream" fans know is the last thing most victims in horror movies say.

"He's dead," Brown's character laughs.

"Scream" slashes into theaters Jan. 14.