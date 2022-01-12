ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAG Awards: Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Jason Sudeikis earn nominations

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for the 28th annual SAG Awards on Wednesday with Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Jason Sudeikis, Sandra Oh, Jennifer Aniston and more receiving nominations.

Nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role include Smith for King Richard, Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos, Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, and Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick... Boom!.

Nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role include Gaga for House of Gucci, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Jennifer Hudson for Respect and Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos.

Nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series include Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game, Brian Cox for Succession, Billy Crudup for The Morning Show, Kieran Culkin for Succession and Jeremy Strong for Succession.

Nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series include Aniston for The Morning Show, Jung Ho-yeon for Squid Game, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale, Sarah Snook for Succession and Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show.

Nominees for Oustanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series include Sudeikis for Ted Lasso, Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method, Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building, Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso and Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building.

Nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series include Oh for The Chair, Elle Fanning The Great, Juno Temple for Ted Lasso, Jean Smart for Hacks and Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso.

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens announced the nominees live on the official SAG Awards Instagram account.

The 28th annual SAG Awards are set to take place on Feb. 27 from The Baker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. The ceremony will be aired on TBS and TNT at 8 p.m. EST.

The event honors the casts of films and television shows for their performances. The full list of nominees can be found on the SAG Awards Instagram account.

RELATED PEOPLE
