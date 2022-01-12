ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Odds: Sony Open in Hawaii prediction, odds, pick and more

By Johnny Recks
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The action in the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season is still in Hawaii, with the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii all set to tee off Thursday. Last year, Kevin Na took home the crown with a 21-under 259 performance to also pocket $1.188 million. Who will be the winner of the tournament...

