NFL

Two Eagles’ Named Biggest Surprises for 2021 NFL Season

By Mike Gill
 1 day ago
The Eagles have plenty of surprises during the 2021 NFL season, but none might have been bigger than left tackle Jordan Mailata. Mailata is an amazing story, going from the National Rugby League (NRL) in Australia, to seventh-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft. Fast forward...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Buccaneers News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the team activated three key players before their playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. “Reinforcements are on the way for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who began the opening week of the postseason with seven players on injured reserve but could see that list trimmed significantly by Sunday’s Wild Card opener against the Philadelphia Eagles,” the team said in a statement.
NFL
FanSided

Chris Long wants the Philadelphia Eagles to sign Will Compton

Chris Long hasn’t been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles since January of 2019. He’s never been teammates with Darius Slay, let alone Jalen Hurts, and is probably more associated with the formerly St. Louis Rams than the Eagles now that his playing days are done. With that...
NFL
Jason Kelce
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2021 NFL playoffs: Super Bowl power rankings

Here are Touchdown Wire’s power rankings heading into the 2021 NFL playoffs:. 14. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) While the NFC is top heavy, the AFC was a cluster all season. Considering that, we might have a team or two such as the Chargers that were already sent packing that might be better than the Eagles. This young Philadelphia team also has a huge ask of them heading into Round 1 against the Buccaneers. The Eagles’ rushing attack will have to be dynamic with QB Jalen Hurts to keep up with the defending champs.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Recognition for Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... First-team OC: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce considered retirement in the offseason but decided to come back and once again played at a high level. He was a key cog in the Eagles’ outstanding run game. In pass protection, Kelce was charged with just one sack and zero QB hits allowed on 557 snaps. He started every game, was a team leader and performed at a high level despite being sandwiched in between two backup guards. [...] First-team RT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles. Johnson missed three games in the middle of the season, but he played at such a high level the rest of the time that he still gets the first-team nod. According to PFF, 57 offensive tackles played at least 500 snaps this season. Johnson was the only who didn’t allow a sack. He gave up just one quarterback hit and ranked first among tackles in pass block win rate. Plus he was outstanding in the run game.
NFL
Herald-Tribune

NFL Wild Card Weekend predictions: How the experts see Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Tampa Bay's best hope for getting through Wild Card Weekend may rest more on a vaunted run defense than on the arm of Tom Brady. Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl last season with the Buccaneers, will be counted on in a similar way to last season for a repeat performance. But the Bucs' opponent Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles, has something that few other opponents would've had this weekend: A really good run game.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Eagles VP of Football Operations, Catherine Raiche Could Be on the Move

Per Adam Schefter, the Minnesota Vikings have requested to interview Eagles VP of Football Operations Catherine Raiche for their open GM job. The 33-year-old Montreal native could become only the second female General Manager in NFL history. Raiche became the VP of Football Ops entering the 2021 season. From 2019-21 she was in the Football Operations department as a Player Personnel Coordinator. Previous to that she worked in the Canadian Football League for five years.
NFL
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
