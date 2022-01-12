Cutting garden can remedy flower picking guilt

So many colors to choose from. Remember when there was only red?. Poinsettias are considered in the plant industry as a temporary plant and usually sold in what appears to be a container that is too small. This makes the plant look larger! Consequently, it may need watering every day.
All are invited to the annual fruit tree pruning demonstrations on Wednesday at the UC Cooperative Extension office. Ag adviser and "all around nice guy" Mohammad Yaghmour will lead the free demonstration that will cover apricot, cherry and peach trees as well as tips on how to prune grapevines. There...
“In seed time learn, in harvest teach, in winter enjoy.” – William Blake. William Blake lived in London, England from 1757 to 1827. In those days nobody grew vegetables indoors or out, during the cold months. The lack of artificial light and cloudy cold winters made it next to impossible. So gardening’s enjoyment was limited to consuming preserved vegetables from the previous growing season. For us here and now the story is entirely different.
Unlike other succulents and cacti, the Christmas cactus is native to Brazil and prefers slight humidity. This succulent is named after the holiday season during which it blooms its magenta-colored flowers. Christmas cacti are quite hardy and can live for many decades with proper care. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen...
No matter how much one might enjoy the winter for all its festivities and tranquil beauty, it’s hard to beat the beautiful sights and sounds of spring. The blossoms and flowers that burst from the winter’s chill really do give a feeling like the world is coming back to life. If you want to capture a little of that invigorating energy for your own home, trees that produce flowers in the spring are a wonderful addition to any landscape. Here are some of the best flowering trees to plant for the spring if you want to see some gorgeous blooms.
Growing citrus trees indoors can be daunting, but the effort is well worth it for the aromatic flowers and foliage, not to mention the much-anticipated fruit. Overwatering is the No. 1 killer of citrus. The soil needs to dry out between deep watering’s. A Moisture Meter can come in handy for this. Don’t use a pot that’s too big and always make sure the container you do use has a drainage hole.
Cool season crops are trending again in the world of gardening! As commercial flower grower and podcaster Lisa Mason Ziegler shares, cool season crops are not a new concept. It’s how our grandparents gardened decades ago. The idea behind planting cool season crops is that there are plants that not only tolerate cooler weather – they actually thrive in it. Most of the growth in cool season flowers will take place beneath the surface during the winter, establishing roots. Watering is lighter during this season than it is in the hotter months, as water evaporates less quickly. Some regions can get away without watering cool season crops, however I find that in our area some irrigated watering helps the plants establish. By early Spring, cool season flower crops are ready for harvest.
He was my assignment, with extensive background information. At the time, I was a hospice volunteer preparing myself to meet Joaquin, a retired Monterey County Park Ranger with a fatal health diagnosis. When meeting someone in such an intense situation, I go out of my way to find something in...
With the new year creeping up on us, green fingered Brits are being given a selection of gardening resolutions to take on in 2022. Gardening experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have put together a list of outdoor jobs to do in order to make your gardening that much better. Resolutions include things...
Any gardener’s dream is to find the perfect spot to begin placing new plants for the current season. However, nature often hinders the gardener in finding that perfect spot for the drainage of the soil. The gardener does not have to be an expert to know that there is...
Orchid Flower is the color of the year for 2022, and The Garden Guy is beyond thrilled. I know the color of the year is mainly geared toward fashion and interior design, but WGSN (formerly Worth Global Style Network) and their color systems company Coloro believe this will cross all segments of life. But did they think about gardening, too?
Spring seems like a distant dream right about now but there is one gardening project I can enjoy now...I can root some cuttings. Every fall, a few of out favorite annuals worm their way into the house to avoid frost. In the case of my miniature geranium ‘Bird Dancer’, this has been going on since about 1988. It all started with one plant in a 4” pot. The original plant is long gone but, by rooting cuttings I’ve been able to share and enjoy hundreds of its descendants. Bird Dancer is an old friend at this point.
(Family Features) There may not be a lot you can do in your garden during the winter months, especially if you’re in a colder part of the country. However, there is plenty you can do that will keep you connected to the garden you love while preparing to get your hands dirty next spring.
Hamptons has been confirmed as the principle sponsor of a Garden Sanctuary at the 2022 RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which will take place in May. The estate agency has teamed up with garden designer, Tony Woods from Garden Club London, along with Koto, an architectural and design studio, to create a tranquil and sensory indoor and outdoor space to relax and unwind.
Have you ever gone out in your yard and wondered what in the world (other than your neighbor’s dog) has been digging in your lawn, garden or flower bed? In East Texas, the list of potential culprits is pretty extensive and the degree of disturbance can range from barely noticeable to devastating. The simplest way to identify the excavator is to catch them in the act. If you haven’t been able to witness the digging, and don’t want to go to the trouble and expense of monitoring game cameras, here are some descriptors to aid in your identification.
There has been a 29% increase in gardeners helped here at Watters Garden Center since the pandemic, and the trend is growing. The significant increase represents more than growth. We are helping many people new to gardening all together. It’s inspiring! Gardeners experienced first-hand what plants and gardening can do for the community and the importance of a healthy lifestyle.
DENVER — For gardeners, seed catalogs are the best part of January. We can explore them and use them as a blueprint for spring. If you don't receive seed catalogs by mail, you can request them. Do an online search for "seed companies." You'll find dozens. Go to their...
Comments / 0