ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

AbbVie’s guidance for Skyrizi and Rinvoq lifts remaining overhang - Morgan Stanley

By Dulan Lokuwithana
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Morgan Stanley has welcomed the recent sales guidance issued by AbbVie (ABBV -0.4%) for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) and Skyrizi (risankizumab). In a press release on Tuesday ahead of its presentation at the ongoing J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the North Chicago, Illinois-based biotech reaffirmed its previous revenue guidance of more than $15B risk-adjusted...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Guggenheim downgrades Biogen to neutral from buy after U.S. proposes limiting access to Alzheimer's drug

Shares of Biogen Inc. were down 0.9% in premarket trading on Thursday after Guggenheim analysts downgraded the stock to neutral, from buy. Analysts there cite the need to wait and see how the new rule proposing limited access to Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm (and other drugs in the same class of treatments) to clinical trials in order to receive federal reimbursement plays out. They want to know what the size and timing of the trials will be and what clinical data will be produced for other experimental drugs in this class of therapies. This includes Eli Lilly & Co. Inc.'s donanemab, Biogen's lecanemab, and Roche Holding AG's gantenerumab. "If those studies don't succeed, sentiment on the entire class could deteriorate, and it could be very challenging for Aduhelm (or any other AB-targeted drug) to gain adoption, let alone payer coverage," the Guggenheim analysts wrote. Biogen's stock is down 6.1% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is 0.8%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Biogen rebounds amid comments on M&A prospects

After a sharp selloff on Wednesday in reaction to an unfavorable Medicare decision on its new Alzheimer’s therapy, Aduhelm, Biogen (BIIB +5.1%) has recovered as analysts weighed in on M&A prospects for the company following a conference call with its management. Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had already halved the price for...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Overhang Morgan Stanley#Abbv#Bmo#Jpm
Seeking Alpha

Enanta under pressure after SVB Leerink slashed price target

The shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA -7.2%) dropped for the third straight session to reach over a three-month low after SVB Leerink cut its price target, highlighting the concerns on the biotech’s pipeline. Last week, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based Enanta (NASDAQ:ENTA) announced its outlook for the year ahead of its...
WATERTOWN, MA
Seeking Alpha

EuroDry: Undervalued And Well Positioned For 2022 Dividend Initiation

EuroDry is making money hand-over-fist and is expected to do so for several years. EuroDry Limited (NASDAQ:EDRY) is a dry bulk shipping company with 9 vessels. based in Greece. The company has acquired new ships over the past year and made some great moves to improve its capital structure. Despite uncertainty in the dry bulk market, EuroDry may still be a great buy if this influx of cash triggers a dividend initiation in 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Adding Merck To My High Quality Pharma Holdings

Merck is a large pharmaceutical company with a diversified portfolio of approved medications, and many drugs under clinical trials. Merck (MRK) appears to present a strong relative value within the market. Merck shares have gone nowhere in a while, but I believe this is the last part of a break-out process on a multi-year base. I believe MRK shares are now ready to exit this trading range and melt up into a new higher valuation and multiple.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Biology
Seeking Alpha

ResMed gets upgrade at Baird, CLSA amid Philips' woes

ResMed (RMD +3.1%) was upgraded at Robert W. Baird to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $300, up from $270. CLSA also upgraded the company to Buy. Baird analyst Mike Polark upgraded said that, after Philips' (PHG +3.8%) update yesterday, he is now comfortable suggesting benefit from Philips' recall could be bigger than currently guided and have a value longer and higher than previously envisioned.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Pfizer And COVID: The Vaccine And Treatment Opportunities Are Still Underappreciated

Vaccines are key to addressing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Pfizer/BioNTech lead the technology and vaccine efforts. The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over even though some figures indicate a huge percentage of the population will be infected in coming weeks. WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, in a briefing today indicated that more than 15 million new COVID-19 global cases were reported last week, by far the most cases reported in a single week and certainly an underestimate. Omicron is driving this new wave of infections. Because it is less lethal than the Delta variant, deaths have not dramatically increased, but they still remain at ~48,000 each week. The WHO Director-General made the point that 85% of African people have not even received a single dose of a COVID vaccine and that vaccination is key to ending the acute phase of the pandemic. 36 countries have vaccinated less than 10% of their population, while 90 countries are yet to exceed 40% vaccination.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Celsion prices and closes preferred stock offering

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) has priced and closed its registered direct offering of convertible redeemable preferred stock. The company entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 50,000 shares of Series A convertible redeemable preferred stock and 50,000 shares of Series B convertible redeemable preferred stock. Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock had a purchase price of $285.
STOCKS
Forbes

Why Morgan Stanley Is A Top 25 Dividend Giant

Morgan Stanley has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a stunning $19.92B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.72% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Morgan Stanley, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Zoetis Has A Giant Upcoming Dividend Increase

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List. Dividend increases are an outward sign from management that the business is going well, and the company can increasingly reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: The Fog Is Getting Thicker

DSUVIA sales continue to lag expectations. It's been a while since my last articles covering AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX), and it hasn't been good months at all for shareholders like myself. Due to heavy workload outside of my SA activities, I initially intended to issue a new article on ACRX only...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy