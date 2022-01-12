RESIDENTS IN SWEET SPRINGS MAY EXPERIENCE INTERRUPTED WATER SERVICE

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
Queen Elizabeth II stripped her son Prince Andrew of all his military titles and royal duties after a U.S. judge rejected his efforts to dismiss a sexual assault civil lawsuit against him by Virginia Giuffre. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced on Thursday night that the Senate will take up voting rights legislation on Tuesday, missing his self-imposed deadline to hold a vote on changing the filibuster by Monday, Jan. 17. The change in the Senate schedule comes after Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) announced he...
Student lender Navient has announced that it has canceled over $1.7 billion in student loans as part of an agreement to settle ongoing litigation with various states attorneys general. States attorneys general accused Navient of engaging in "deceptive and abusive practices, targeted students who it knew would struggle to pay...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday suggested the Republican National Committee (RNC) was afraid of participating in presidential debates after the group issued a letter discouraging any of its presidential candidates from taking part in the events staged by the Commission on Presidential Debates. The RNC alerted the...
(CNN) — Novak Djokovic's Australian visa has been revoked for a second time, all but ending the ambitions of the world's top-ranked male tennis player to contest the Australian Open and win a 21st grand slam. Immigration minister Alex Hawke announced the decision in a statement on Friday after...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Friday fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles in its third weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea said, in an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration for its continuing test launches. South Korea’s...
California's governor on Thursday rejected releasing Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan from prison, more than a half-century after the 1968 slaying left a deep wound during one of America's darkest times. Governor Gavin Newsom, who has cited RFK as his "political hero" and embraced the historical significance of his...
