Harris County, TX

Texas Constables Arrest ‘Foot Relax Spa’ Worker Hong Yu For Alleged Prostitution

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 1 day ago

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with Constable Mark Herman’s Office arrested Hong Yu, 45, after she allegedly offered sex and/or sex acts for a fee at the Foot Relax Spa located in the 200 block of Cypresswood Drive.

Hong Yu, 45 (credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook)

Yu was taken into custody on Jan. 11 by constable investigators.

She was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with prostitution.

Yu’s bond was set at $100.00 out of County Court 9.

CBS DFW

Texas Man Charged With Giving Olympic Athletes Performance Drugs

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a Texas man with providing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes competing in last summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, including the star Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare. Eric Lira, 41, of El Paso, is the first person to be charged under a new U.S....
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Royse City Police Officer Back On Job Following Near-Death Experience

ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Royse City Police Officer Michael Baley put on his uniform for the first time in nine months on Wednesday, Jan. 12. “Today when I got dressed, I was like it’s a different day,” said Officer Baley, “I didn’t realize the weight of the badge until today.” On April 10, 2021, Baley was helping out a stranded driver on the side of I-30 when a SUV barreled toward him and hit Baley. He ended up having surgery on both knees and suffered some scrapes and bruises. “If it wasn’t for me landing in the grass and banging my head off...
ROYSE CITY, TX
DFW Community News

Tarrant County DA Warns To Look Out For COVID-19 Testing Frauds

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County DA’s office is warning North Texans to look out for fake COVID-19 test sites used to steal personal information. Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said that fake testing sites are popping up around the country. Some scammers are asking for credit card information and social security numbers and won’t provide test results.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Investigating After Man Shot To Death At Overlook Ranch Apartments

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas homicide detectives are investigating after man was killed at the Overlook Ranch Apartments on Jan. 12. The victim, a Latin male, was found just before 8 p.m. at the apartments located at 3440 Timberglen Road. He was lying on the ground in the apartment complex parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Since the unidentified victim did not have an identification card, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify him. The motive and circumstances surrounding the crime are still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Det. C. Walton with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office Warns Of Potentially Fraudulent COVID-19 Testing Sites

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As more North Texans look to get tested for COVID-19, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office is urging caution when it comes deciding where to go to get tested. The DA’s Office said it’s aware some sites in the state of Texas are fake and people running them are out to steal your personal information in the process. So how do you figure out which testing sites you can trust and which ones you can’t? There isn’t one specific thing you can ask for to make sure a COVID-19 testing site is legitimate, but there are a few red...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Pedestrian Killed Trying To Cross Highway At I-30 And Jim Miller Road

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A pedestrian was killed in the early morning hours of Jan. 13 when a Dodge Charger hit him on eastbound I-30 at Jim Miller Rd. The car’s driver did stop. Ten minutes after the incident, eastbound I-30 at St. Francis was shut down for the investigation. Traffic was diverted to Jim Miller Rd. Police said another car may have also struck the man. The Dodge Charger had damage to the left front area of the vehicle and the crash had knocked the left wheel/tire off from the vehicle. Another vehicle had then hit the tire and stopped at the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Man Dies After Shooting On Barclay Street

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said on Wednesday, Jan 12 that a Dallas man died after being shot multiple times at a location off of Barclay Street. At about 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the 8100 block of Barclay Street. When they arrived, the officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to an area hospital, but succumbed to his injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. This story is developing and CBS 11 has reached out for comment. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

‘Keeping Officers Out Of Danger,’ Dallas Police Department To Use Drones

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department will now use drones to create a unique aerial perspective on law enforcement incidents. “Using drones will provide critical on-scene information that will lead to keeping officers out of danger, protecting citizens lives and providing useful information for those units tasked with investigating these crimes,” said Deputy Chief of Tactical Operations Division, Mike Igo. The department will use the drones for: search and rescue, disaster response, missing persons, fugitive apprehensions, building searches, bombs and hazardous materials, dangerous suspects, planned operations, civil unrest violations and crime scene photography. It will not, according to a video released by the department, use drones for misdemeanors or offenses resulting in fines only. Also, the department said drone operators will receive training on FAA guidelines and standard operating procedures on privacy concerns related to the 4th amendment. They will not conduct arbitrary flights violating a person’s right to be secure from unreasonable searches and seizures of their belongings. A search warrant will be secured first, and recording on private property won’t occur without a warrant. The aerial recordings are kept for a minimum of 90 days. But if evidentiary evidence exists, recordings may be kept longer, according to Chief Igo. (credit: Dallas Police Department)  
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 Killed In Rollover In Fort Worth, Loop 820 Northbound Service Road Remains Shut Down

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash off Loop 820 at Wilbarger in Fort Worth Wednesday evening, Jan. 12. Fort Worth Police said he was speeding and driving erratically when he lost control of his vehicle and was ejected from it. It happened just after 5:00 p.m. The northbound lanes of Loop 820 were closed temporarily. The service road where the vehicle ended up remained closed as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Rollover crash off Loop 820 in Fort Worth (Chopper 11). The vehicle rolled over an embankment and came to rest of the service road. The Traffic Investigation Unit is still investigating.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Border Patrol Divers Recover Body Of Migrant Who Ran From Soldiers Into Gravel Pit

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered a drowning victim on Jan. 7. They said the victim was running from soldiers and entered the gravel pit, which was full of water. The Texas National Guard soldiers called the agents from the Eagle Pass South Station for help. They told the agents the victim was one of two men who jumped into the pit. The other man was found on the edge of the pit in need of medical attention. Emergency Medical Services were contacted and transported him to a local hospital.
DEL RIO, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

