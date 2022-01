Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in relation to the murder of a man in Christchurch on the south coast.Dorset Police launched a murder investigation after the body of a man in his 30s was found with serious injuries on Tuesday evening.The force announced shortly after midnight on Friday that a 16-year-old suspect had been apprehended and was “assisting detectives with their enquiries”.Police are still urging anyone who was in the Heath Road area of Christchurch between Saturday and Tuesday and saw “any suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary” to contact Dorset Police Detectives are also appealing for...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO